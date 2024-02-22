Happy birthday, Nam Joo-hyuk!

Nam Joo-hyuk's birthday: Korean actor's top dramas to binge-watch

By Tanvi Gupta 12:05 am Feb 22, 202412:05 am

What's the story From an aspiring basketball player to South Korea's heartthrob, actor Nam Joo-hyuk's journey has been anything but ordinary. This multi-hyphenate began turning heads as a model before captivating audiences with his debut in the 2014 K-drama The Idle Mermaid. His journey to stardom was more than chiseled looks—about undeniable talent. On his 30th birthday, we have gathered his best K-dramas that you must watch!

Next Article

#1

'Twenty-Five Twenty-One' (2022)

In the popular 2022 Netflix drama Twenty-Five Twenty-One, the dynamic duo of Kim Tae-ri and Nam takes the lead. The story unfolds in 1998 when Na Hee-do (Kim) faces heartbreak as her fencing team disbands due to a financial crisis. Driven by her passion, she changes schools to continue pursuing fencing, leading her to encounter a hardworking young man (Nam) from a once-affluent family.

#2

'Start-Up' (2020)

In the acclaimed K-drama Start-Up, Seo Dal-mi (Bae Suzy) plays an ambitious young woman aspiring to be Korea's Steve Jobs. On the other side is Nam Do-san (Nam), the brilliant brain behind Samsan Tech. The plot takes an intriguing turn when Seo mistakenly assumes Nam as her secret pen pal and first love. Amid the twists and turns, Nam's stellar performance shines through.

#3

'The Light in Your Eyes' (2019)

Premiering in 2019, The Light in Your Eyes emerged as one of the highest-rated Korean cable TV series. Nam played a main role alongside Han Ji-min and veteran actor Kim Hye-ja. This time-traveling drama unfolds with a young girl (Kim) who uses a mysterious watch to manipulate time. She encounters Lee Joon-ha (Nam), a former friend who now engages in scams targeting the elderly.

#4

'The Bride of Habaek' (2017)

The Bride of Habaek, adapted from the Korean manhwa (comic) Bride of the Water God, offered a unique foray into fantasy for Nam. Portraying a narcissistic god on a quest for a magical stone, Nam's character finds himself entangled in a complicated romantic relationship with a human (Shin Se-Kyung). The plot thickens as he discovers that she is destined to be his wife.

#5

'Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo' (2016-17)

Before the world knew about Strong Girl Bong-soon (2017) or its 2023 spin-off, there was Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo. Released in 2016, this mild college romance is set on an athlete-filled campus. Lee Sung-kyung portrays Kim Bok-joo—a female weightlifter—who develops a crush on the campus heartthrob swimmer's (Nam) elder brother, Jung Jae-Yi. As Nam tries to play matchmaker, he ends up falling for Kim.