Jisoo starts her own agency named BLISSOO

By Aikantik Bag 10:45 pm Feb 21, 202410:45 pm

What's the story BLINKS, it's time to hail the queen! BLACKPINK's Jisoo has officially launched her solo agency, BLISSOO. On X, Jisoo News announced the news of the brand-new label, its official website, and social media handles. Fans have gone gaga and have shared their excitement over Jisoo's new venture on social media. A representative from the 29-year-old singer's agency said, "Through a variety of activities...we plan to showcase Jisoo's positive energy and present diverse moments to the audience."

Details

BLISSOO's mission and Jisoo's aspirations

While sharing a statement, Jisoo on Instagram posted, "Transcending the boundaries of genres and fields, our mission is to share the happiness that JISOO creates in her own unique way." She further wrote, "Stay tuned for what's to come, as I'm dedicated to bringing joy and happiness to each and every one of you."

