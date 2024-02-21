CCL 2024 kicks off on Friday

CCL 2024: Salman Khan to kick off 10th season

By Aikantik Bag 09:52 pm Feb 21, 202409:52 pm

What's the story Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is gearing up to kick off the 10th season of the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) in Sharjah. Actors like Bobby Deol, Suniel Shetty, and Genelia D'Souza will also attend Friday's grand inauguration event. The tournament will commence with an electrifying match between Mumbai Heroes and Kerala Strikers on Friday, airing live on Sony Sports 5 and streaming on JioCinema. Khan is the brand ambassador of Mumbai Heroes, which he co-owns with his brother Sohail Khan.

Next Article

Excitement

Khan expresses excitement for CCL 2024

Expressing enthusiasm for CCL 2024, Khan stated, "It is always exciting for me to join everyone at CCL. The love, the camaraderie, the excitement is what keeps me coming back to the league." "It's season 10 already, and it's great to see the league go places, literally. I wish the best to all the teams always. Inshaallah the trophy will find its way back home. Let the games begin," the actor concluded.

Love

CCL founder Vishnu Vardhan Induri on Khan's involvement

Vishnu Vardhan Induri, founder of the CCL, said: "We couldn't be more excited to have the megastar [Khan] himself kickoff our milestone season 10." "Bhaijaan's presence is more than just star power for us, as he brings with him a touch of good fortune and bucketloads of love," he added. Notably, CCL Season 10 comprises eight teams representing the Bengali, Bhojpuri, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu film industries.