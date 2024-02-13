Super Bowl LVIII registers 123.4M viewers

Feb 13, 2024

What's the story Super Bowl LVIII has made history as the most-watched Super Bowl ever, with a staggering 123.4M viewers tuning in across CBS, Nickelodeon, Univision, and digital platforms like NFL+. This 7% increase from last year's 115.1M viewers on Fox makes it the second most-watched TV program in history, only surpassed by the 1969 Apollo 11 moon landing. The Kansas City Chiefs's victory has certainly left a mark on television history.

Statistics

Over 200M watched the game across networks

CBS alone boasted an impressive 120M viewers, setting a new record for the largest audience on a single network. In total, over 200M viewers caught at least part of the game across all networks, a 10% increase from last year's 184M. It iterates that the Kansas City Chiefs have not only played in but also won the two most-watched Super Bowls of all time.

Insights

CBS's top-ranked Super Bowls

Pop superstar Taylor Swift's support for Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce may have played a role in the record-breaking viewership. While CBS was cautious about featuring Swift and her friends on-screen during the game, her past influence on audience records cannot be ignored. With this achievement, CBS now holds three of the top 10 most-watched Super Bowl audiences in history, including Super Bowl L (Denver Broncos vs. Carolina Panthers) and Super Bowl XLVII (Baltimore Ravens vs. San Francisco 49ers).