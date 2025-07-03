Usman Khawaja completes 6,000 runs in Test cricket: Stats

Usman Khawaja has completed 6,000 runs in Test cricket. The Australian opener attained the milestone with his 2nd run on Day 1 of the 2nd Test against West Indies at National Cricket Stadium, St Georges, Grenada. Notably, he had scored 47 and 15 runs respectively in the 1st Test at Kensington Oval. Australia have opted to bat first in the 2nd Test. Here's more.

Runs Khawaja becomes 16th Australian with 6,000-plus Test runs Playing his 83rd Test (149 innings), the veteran batter has reached the 6,000-run milestone. In addition to 16 tons, Khawaja has slammed 27 fifties. He is now the 16th Australian batter to complete 6,000 Test runs. The veteran southpaw owns an average of 45-plus currently. His strike rate is 48-plus.

Information His performance in the 1st Test Khawaja scored 47 runs in Australia's score of 180 in the 1st innings at Kensington Oval. Khawaja and Travis Head added 89 runs for the 4th wicket before the former perished. In Australia's score of 310 in the 3rd innings, he managed 15.