West Indies vs Australia, 1st Test: Preview and stats 

Fresh from a defeat in the 2025 ICC World Test Championship final against South Africa, Australia will now take on hosts West Indies in a two-Test series. The series opener will be played from June 25-29 at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. This match will mark the start of both teams' campaigns in the new WTC cycle, and Australia will be keen to start on a positive note. Here we present the match preview.

Match conditions Pitch report and conditions The Kensington Oval is known to be a batting-friendly venue in the first couple of days of a Test match. However, it becomes difficult to bat on the last two days as the pitch deteriorates. As per Cricbuzz, the average first and second innings scores at this venue are 337 and 334, respectively. Meanwhile, the match is scheduled to start at 7:30pm IST on June 25.

H2H Here's the head-to-head record The two teams have played 120 Test matches, with Australia winning 63 and losing 33. 25 have been drawn. Meanwhile, their most recent series, which was held in 2023-24, ended in a 1-1 draw. WI won the Brisbane game in that series. They have not won any other Test against Australia since 2004. As per ESPNcricinfo, the Windies have played 50 home Test matches against Australia on home soil. The Aussies have the upper hand, winning 21 (D15 L14).

Australia Young guns in Australia's batting unit Australia, having lost the World Test Championship final to South Africa, will be looking to start this new cycle on a positive note. However, they will miss Steve Smith due to injury and Marnus Labuschagne has been dropped for this match. Sam Konstas and Josh Inglis will replace the duo in the XI. Bowling would be Australia's key strength in this series.

West Indies Team WI is undergoing transition Meanwhile, the West Indies team is going through another transition after Kraigg Brathwaite stepped down from Test captaincy. Roston Chase has taken over the reins with several changes to the squad. The pace trio of Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, and Shamar Joseph will hold the key for them. Notably, Brandon King and Shai Hope received surprise call-ups for this series.

XIs Here are the probable XIs WI Probable XI: Kraigg Brathwaite, Mikyle Louis, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope, Roston Chase (c), Tevin Imlach (wk), Jomel Warrican, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Shamar Joseph. AUS Probable XI: Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.