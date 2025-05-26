May 26, 202510:59 am

What's the story

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) ended their otherwise dismal 2025 Indian Premier League campaign in style with a commanding 110-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Heinrich Klaasen's unbeaten 105 runs were the highlight of the match, as SRH posted the third-highest total in IPL history (278/3).

Subsequently, KKR suffered their biggest defeat in terms of runs (110).

Here we decode KKR's losses by 90-plus runs in IPL history.