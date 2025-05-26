KKR lost these IPL matches by 90-plus runs
What's the story
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) ended their otherwise dismal 2025 Indian Premier League campaign in style with a commanding 110-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
Heinrich Klaasen's unbeaten 105 runs were the highlight of the match, as SRH posted the third-highest total in IPL history (278/3).
Subsequently, KKR suffered their biggest defeat in terms of runs (110).
Here we decode KKR's losses by 90-plus runs in IPL history.
#1
110 runs vs SRH, 2025
Chasing 279 in the aforementioned game, KKR perished for 168 runs in 18.4 overs. They hence lost by 110 runs.
Manish Pandey was his side's top scorer with 37 runs. Opener Sunil Narine managed 31 while tail-ender Harshit Rana scored a 21-ball 34.
SRH bowlers Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, and Harsh Dubey, all claimed three-wicket hauls as KKR faltered badly in their final IPL 2025 assignment.
#2
102 runs vs MI, 2018
The only other instance of KKR losing an IPL game by 100-plus runs was recorded in 2018.
Chasing a mammoth 211 versus Mumbai Indians at Eden Gardens, the Knight Riders were bundled out for just 108 (18.1 overs), hence losing by 102 runs.
Chris Lynn (21) and Nitish Rana (21) were the only batters with score over 20.
Pandya brothers (Krunal and Hardik) dismissed two batters each.
#3
92 runs vs MI, 2009
MI tormented KKR in IPL 2009 as well. The said match took place in Gqeberha where the Knight Riders needed 188 for victory.
After being decently placed at 71/2, the team suffered a shocking collapse and were folded for just 95.
They hence lost by 92 runs. While Sourav Ganguly ((34) top scored for KKR, Lasith Malinga and Abhishek Nayar dismissed three batters each.