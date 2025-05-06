What's the story

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face off in the 57th match of the IPL 2025 season at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

The much-awaited game will kick off at 7:30pm IST on May 7.

KKR will be looking for a win to bolster their chances of making it to the tournament's playoffs, while the already eliminated CSK aims to salvage pride.

Here are the key player battles that can be on display.