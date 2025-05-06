IPL 2025, KKR vs CSK: Presenting the key player battles
What's the story
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face off in the 57th match of the IPL 2025 season at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.
The much-awaited game will kick off at 7:30pm IST on May 7.
KKR will be looking for a win to bolster their chances of making it to the tournament's playoffs, while the already eliminated CSK aims to salvage pride.
Here are the key player battles that can be on display.
#1
Ajinkya Rahane vs Noor Ahmad
KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane has been in fine touch this year as he has already scored three fifties.
However, seven of his nine dismissals this year have been against spinners, as per ESPNcricinfo.
His strike rate also comes down to 114.56 in this regard.
This makes his battle with Noor Ahmad enticing as the latter is leading the wicket charts for CSK with 16 wickets at an economy of 8.05.
#2
Andre Russell vs Matheesha Pathirana
After a string of low scores, Andre Russell scored an unbeaten 57 from 25 balls in his last assignment against Rajasthan Royals.
Matheesha Pathirana will have the onus to restrict the dasher in the final overs.
These two death-over specialists have met twice in IPL and Pathirana has trapped Russell once.
The CSK pacer, however, has an economy of 10.22 this season.
#3
Sunil Narine vs MS Dhoni
Sunil Narine dismissed CSK's star skipper MS Dhoni when KKR and CSK met earlier in the season.
The mystery spinner has overall conceded just 39 runs off 75 balls against Dhoni while dismissing him twice across 16 innings.
Meanwhile, Narine claimed match-winning figures worth 3/13 against the Knight Riders last month.
Dhoni has a strike rate of 148.18 this season.