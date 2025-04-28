What's the story

Over the years, Chennai Super Kings have banked on a star-studded top order in the Indian Premier League.

Three legends - Matthew Hayden, Brendon McCullum, and Faf du Plessis - brought a unique style, shaping CSK's dominance in different eras.

The star openers truly bolstered the MS Dhoni-led Yellow Army.

Have a look at how these iconic batters fared as CSK's openers across editions.