What's the story

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated the Chennai Super Kings for the first time at the MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk) in Match 43 of IPL 2025.

Harshal Patel's brilliant 4/28 laid the foundation for SRH's five-wicket win, with Ishan Kishan setting the tone during the chase.

Notably, this was Harshal's second-best bowling performance at Chepauk in the IPL.

Here we decode Harshal's finest bowling figures at Chepauk.