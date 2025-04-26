IPL: Revisiting Harshal Patel's best bowling figures at Chepauk
What's the story
Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated the Chennai Super Kings for the first time at the MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk) in Match 43 of IPL 2025.
Harshal Patel's brilliant 4/28 laid the foundation for SRH's five-wicket win, with Ishan Kishan setting the tone during the chase.
Notably, this was Harshal's second-best bowling performance at Chepauk in the IPL.
Here we decode Harshal's finest bowling figures at Chepauk.
#1
5/27 - vs Mumbai Indians, 2021
The Indian pacer recorded his best bowling figures at Chepauk during the opening match (2021 season), picking up 5/27 against Mumbai Indians, playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Harshal made an impact by removing set batters Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan in quick succession.
He then bowled a brilliant final over, dismissing Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, and Marco Jansen, as MI were restricted to 159/9.
#2
4/28 - vs Chennai Super Kings, 2025
As mentioned, Harshal's 4/28 for SRH against CSK is his second-best figures at Chepauk in the IPL.
Harshal's spell saw him tear through CSK's batting, dismissing Sam Curran and Dewald Brevis early.
He followed it up with wickets of MS Dhoni and Noor Ahmad, folding CSK for 154.
SRH then chased it down successfully, clinching their third win of the 2025 season.
#3
2/17 - vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2021
The right-arm medium pacer's 2/17 (four overs) against Kolkata Knight Riders, while playing for RCB, rounds out this list of his top bowling figures at Chepauk.
According to ESPNcricinfo, defending a target of 205, Harshal's 2/17 combined with Kyle Jamieson's 3/41 helped restrict KKR to 166/8.
Harshal's two wickets included the dismissals of skipper Eoin Morgan (29) and the dangerous Andre Russell (31).
Stats
The pacer owns 15 wickets at Chepauk
Having played just six IPL matches at Chepauk, Harshal owns 15 scalps at 8.53.
He also boasts an economy rate of 6.09, having conceded 128 runs (21 overs). His 5/27 against MI remains his best figures at the venue.
Additionally, the pacer also boasts one four-wicket and five-wicket haul each between 2015 to 2025.
Overall, he owns 148 scalps across 113 matches.