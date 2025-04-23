What's the story

Trent Boult was simply phenomenal for Mumbai Indians in their latest IPL 2025 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The left-arm seamer was instrumental in keeping SRH to a paltry 143/8 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

His brilliant bowling starred in MI's eventual seven-wicket win.

Boult is our Player of the Day as he struck both in the powerplay and at the death.