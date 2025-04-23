IPL 2025, SRH vs MI: Our Player of the Day
What's the story
Trent Boult was simply phenomenal for Mumbai Indians in their latest IPL 2025 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
The left-arm seamer was instrumental in keeping SRH to a paltry 143/8 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.
His brilliant bowling starred in MI's eventual seven-wicket win.
Boult is our Player of the Day as he struck both in the powerplay and at the death.
Powerplay dominance
Boult's brilliance leads to early collapse
Boult's powerplay bowling proved to be the catalyst for SRH's early collapse.
He sent back Travis Head (0) and Abhishek Sharma (8) in quick succession, in his first two overs.
The Kiwi pacer continued his brilliant run by sending back Abhinav Manohar and Pat Cummins in the last over of his spell, returning with figures of 4/26 from four overs.
Boult stood out with his yorkers in the final over.
Milestone achievement
Boult joins elite list of bowlers
With his four-wicket haul, Boult entered the elite club of bowlers with 20-plus wickets against SRH in the IPL.
He now shares the honor with Yuzvendra Chahal (29), Andre Russell (25), Mohit Sharma (22), and Dwayne Bravo (22).
Boult's IPL record against SRH is further bolstered by an impressive economy rate of 8.00, which only cements his status as a top-tier bowler in the league.
Impact
Why Boult's impact stood out
It is worth noting that Deepak Chahar was MI's most economical bowler. He took two wickets for 12 runs in four overs.
However, Boult's impact stood out as he bowled across phases. While Chahar completed his four-over quota in the first 10 overs, Boult's final spell stopped SRH's Impact Player Abhinav Manohar from going all out.
Manohar, who added 99 runs with Heinrich Klaasen, lifted SRH up from 35/5. Boult's exploits kept the death-over slog at bay.