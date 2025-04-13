Abhishek Sharma's father unsatisfied with son's 141-run knock: Here's why
What's the story
Abhishek Sharma, a star player for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), stole the headlines in the IPL 2025 match on Saturday.
He scored a stunning 141 runs off just 55 balls against Punjab Kings (PBKS).
The stunning innings not only marked a turnaround for the young batsman but also set a new record for the highest individual score by an Indian in IPL history.
But even after his son's historic feat, Abhishek's father still wants more from him.
Here's more.
Parental pride
Abhishek's father, Raj Kumar Sharma, shares his expectations
Abhishek's father and mother were there to see him create history.
In an interview after the match, Abhishek said his father wouldn't be satisfied until he finished the game for his team.
"It was very special. My father has been coming to watch my matches since my Under-14 days. If you zoomed in on him during my innings, you'd see him signalling to me, telling me which shots to play - 'play this shot, play that shot'. He was my first coach. It's very special to have done this in front of my mother and father," Abhishek said.
"I think it's my highest score in the IPL. My father keeps telling me to finish games, so he's still not satisfied. There's always room for improvement. I'll keep working hard," he added.
Parental perspective
Abhishek's father reflects on son's performance and future prospects
Raj Kumar was elated to see his son pull off an incredible knock against Punjab.
He shared details of their conversation about Abhishek's lean patch going into the game, and how he had to depend on a bit of luck en route to a memorable century.
"He was a bit unlucky too... But now, he's regained his confidence, and he won it for the team," said Raj Kumar about Abhishek's performance.
Supportive guidance
Abhishek's father shares advice and confidence in son's future
Raj Kumar revealed that he motivated his son ahead of the match, telling him not to worry about his lean patch as it happens to every cricketer.
He also expressed confidence in Abhishek's future performances, saying "In the coming days, he'll do well, and so will SRH."
This supportive guidance from his father has been instrumental in shaping Abhishek's career.
Records
Abhishek sets these records with his stunning knock
The SRH opener slammed his maiden century in the IPL, managing a whopping 141 runs from 55 balls.
He hit 14 fours and 10 sixes, striking at 256.36. Abhishek completed his ton off 40 balls, now the second-fastest by an SRH batter in IPL history.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Abhishek is now the seventh SRH batter with a ton in IPL.
Notably, Abhishek slammed the third-highest individual score in IPL history.