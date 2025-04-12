How has Jasprit Bumrah fared against DC in IPL? Stats
What's the story
Jasprit Bumrah made a return to the Indian Premier League 2025 season after suffering a long injury layoff.
The Mumbai Indians pacer missed his side's 1st four games of the ongoing season before returning to face Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Wankhede.
He claimed 0/29 from his 4 overs versus RCB.
Ahead of MI's clash against Delhi Capitals on Sunday, we decode his stats.
Vs DC
Most successful pacer versus DC in IPL
As per ESPNcricinfo, Bumrah has taken a total of 26 scalps from 21 matches versus Delhi at an average of 22.92. His economy rate is 7.51.
He owns one four-fer with the best of 4/14.
Bumrah is the most successful pacer versus DC in IPL history with Dwayne Bravo next (23 scalps).
He needs two scalps to become the most successful bowler overall.
Information
Can Bumrah stop KL Rahul?
DC's KL Rahul has been in solid form, having slammed 77 and 93* in his last two outings. Against Bumrah, Rahul owns 146 runs from 117 balls at 73. Across 13 IPL innings, Bumrah has dismissed him on 2 occasions.