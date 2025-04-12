What's the story

Jasprit Bumrah made a return to the Indian Premier League 2025 season after suffering a long injury layoff.

The Mumbai Indians pacer missed his side's 1st four games of the ongoing season before returning to face Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Wankhede.

He claimed 0/29 from his 4 overs versus RCB.

Ahead of MI's clash against Delhi Capitals on Sunday, we decode his stats.