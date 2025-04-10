What's the story

Match 25 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will see a clash between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 10, 2025.

While CSK have had a rough season with just one win and four losses, defending champions KKR have registered two wins and three losses.

Meanwhile, Sunil Narine is among the players to watch out for in this duel.

Here we decode his all-round stats against CSK.