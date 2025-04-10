Sunil Narine owns third-most IPL wickets vs CSK: Key stats
What's the story
Match 25 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will see a clash between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 10, 2025.
While CSK have had a rough season with just one win and four losses, defending champions KKR have registered two wins and three losses.
Meanwhile, Sunil Narine is among the players to watch out for in this duel.
Here we decode his all-round stats against CSK.
Stats
Third-most scalps vs CSK
In 20 IPL matches against CSK, Narine has taken 23 wickets at an average of 20.1, as per ESPNcricinfo.
He is the third-highest wicket-taker against the team in IPL, only behind Lasith Malinga (31) and Harbhajan Singh (24).
Narine can go past Harbhajan in the upcoming game. Meanwhile, the KKR star owns the best economy (6.43) among bowlers with at least 16 wickets vs CSK.
His best figures against them read 3/41.
Information
Decent numbers in Chennai
Narine has also enjoyed operating in the spin-friendly tracks of Chennai, garnering eight wickets across seven games here at a brilliant economy of 6.65. He has gone wicket-less just once at this venue.
Face-off
His numbers vs key CSK batters
Though Narine has dismissed CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad just once across six IPL meetings, the latter has a paltry strike rate of 128.57 in this battle.
Moreover, he has conceded just 39 runs off 74 balls against the talismanic MS Dhoni while dismissing him once.
Narine has also trapped Ravindra Jadeja twice across 12 IPL meetings as the southpaw's strike rate reads 94.23.
Information
Paltry numbers with the bat
Though Narine has also tormented many IPL teams with his batting prowess, CSK are yet to face his wrath. He has managed just 123 runs against them at 11.18. He has crossed the 20-run mark just twice against them as his highest score reads 32.
Stats
Here are his overall IPL stats
Notably, Narine is the only player with the double of 1,500 runs and 150 wickets for a franchise in IPL history.
In 181 matches for KKR, Narine has grabbed 182 scalps at 25.81. He has seven four-fers and a fifer (ER: 6.77).
With the bat, he has accumulated 1,615 runs at a strike rate of 17.18 (50s: 7, 100: 1).
In IPL 2025, he has managed just two scalps at a higher economy of 9.07 besides scoring just 18 runs.