IPL 2025, KKR vs LSG: How the Impact Players fared
What's the story
Lucknow Super Giants beat Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 21 of IPL 2025 at Eden Gardens.
The Super Giants successfully defended 238/3, now their second-highest first-innings total in IPL history. An incredible knock from Ajinkya Rahane went in vain.
Blistering knocks from Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran earlier powered LSG.
Here's how the Impact Players fared in this match.
KKR
How KKR's Angkrish Raghuvanshi fared
Batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi came in as an Impact Player for KKR in the run-chase. He replaced Varun Chakravarthy.
In a surprising decision, Raghuvanshi came in when KKR were down to 166/4. He was sent in ahead of Andre Russell and Rinku Singh when KKR required 73 runs off 36 balls.
Although Raghuvanshi scored a boundary, he fell to Avesh Khan for a 4-ball 5.
LSG
Bishnoi defends 24 runs in final over
On the other hand, leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi operated as LSG's Impact Player in the second innings, replacing all-rounder Marsh.
Despite being expensive in his first two overs, Bishnoi sent back Ramandeep Singh to give LSG a crucial breakthrough.
The wrist-spinner bowled the final over, where KKR required 24 runs to win. LSG later won by four runs.
He conceded 47 runs in four overs.