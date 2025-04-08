Batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi came in as an Impact Player for KKR in the run-chase. He replaced Varun Chakravarthy.

In a surprising decision, Raghuvanshi came in when KKR were down to 166/4. He was sent in ahead of Andre Russell and Rinku Singh when KKR required 73 runs off 36 balls.

Although Raghuvanshi scored a boundary, he fell to Avesh Khan for a 4-ball 5.