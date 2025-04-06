What's the story

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 gears up for an intense clash between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Match 20 on Monday.

The match will be played at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

2nd-placed RCB will aim to enhance their reputation against MI, who are currently 8th.

Ahead of the clash, here are the player battles.