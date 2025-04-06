IPL 2025, MI vs RCB: Decoding the key player battles
What's the story
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 gears up for an intense clash between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Match 20 on Monday.
The match will be played at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
2nd-placed RCB will aim to enhance their reputation against MI, who are currently 8th.
Ahead of the clash, here are the player battles.
#1
Trent Boult vs Virat Kohli
Trent Boult will be aiming to step up against RCB talisman Virat Kohli. The left-arm pacer has dismissed Kohli once across 10 innings in the IPL, as per ESPNcricinfo.
Kohli has smashed the bowler for 74 runs from 63 balls. His strike rate reads 117-plus.
Kohli has amassed 855 runs against MI at 30.53. Boult owns 17 scalps versus RCB at 23.82.
#2
Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs Rohit Sharma
RCB pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar will fancy his chances against MI's Rohit Sharma, who is nursing poor form.
Rohit is expected to return after missing the GT clash with a knee injury.
Bhuvi, who hasn't had desired success against Rohit in the IPL, has dismissed the batter once across 15 innings.
Rohit has scored 85 runs off 64 balls (SR: 132.81).
#3
Krunal Pandya vs Suryakumar Yadav
Suryakumar Yadav is MI's in-form batter, having scored crucial runs versus KKR and LSG respectively.
He will be aiming to flex his muscles versus RCB's left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya.
SKY owns 37 runs from 31 balls versus Krunal across 8 innings at 37. Krunal has claimed SKY's wicket once.
The batter's strike rate is 119.35.