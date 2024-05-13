Next Article

Decoding bowlers with 10-plus maiden overs in IPL

What's the story We are at the business end of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) as the race for the playoffs has intensified. While batters dominated the initial half of the season, the scoring rate has gone down in the second half. Meanwhile, bowling six dot balls on the bounce is considered a daunting job in T20s. Let's decode bowlers with 10-plus maiden overs in IPL.

#4

Irfan Pathan - 10 maidens

Known for his ability to swing the ball sharply, Irfan Pathan made a significant mark in IPL. The former left-arm pacer, who mostly operated in the powerplay overs, delivered a total of 10 maidens in his 103-match IPL career. He snapped 80 wickets at a decent economy rate of 7.77. Irfan last featured in the IPL in the 2017 season.

#3

Trent Boult - 11 maidens

The only overseas bowler on this list is Trent Boult, who is currently associated with Rajasthan Royals. The left-arm seamer, who swings the ball both ways, has a knack for picking wickets early in the match. Having played 100 IPL matches, he has delivered 11 maidens. The tally includes 116 wickets at an economy rate of 8.30.

#2

Praveen Kumar - 14 maidens

Former Indian bowler Praveen Kumar, who swung the ball both ways, sits at the top of this list. The medium pacer perturbed the greatest of batters with his uncanny movement off the pitch. Praveen delivered a total of 14 maidens in his 119-match IPL career. He picked up 90 wickets at an economy of 7.72. Praveen last played an IPL game in 2017.

#1

Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 14 maidens

Sunrisers Hyderabad ace Bhuvneshwar Kumar has also bowled 14 maiden overs in IPL. Having played 173 games, he has snapped 181 wickets at an economy of 7.51. The pacer is a two-time Purple Cap winner. As per ESPNcricinfo, his tally of 27 IPL wickets in the opening over is the joint-most for any bowler. He shares the top spot with Boult.