Jadeja is the latest addition to this list

Batters who were adjudged out obstructing the field in IPL

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:41 pm May 13, 2024

What's the story Chennai Super Kings comprehensively beat Rajasthan Royals by five wickets in Match 61 of the 2024 Indian Premier League. The game also witnessed a controversial moment as Ravindra Jadeja was adjudged guilty of obstructing the field. He became the third player to be dismissed in such an unfortunate manner in IPL. Here's the list of players to be out obstructing the field in IPL.

Rule

What is the rule?

"Obstructing the field" is one of the rarest mode of dismissals in cricket. According to MCC laws of cricket, obstructing the field is a form of dismissal in cricket, where a batter intentionally obstructs the bowling side from taking a catch, fielding, throwing, or hitting the stumps. If the obstruction is adjudged unintentional, the batter won't be given out.

#1

Jadeja's controversial dismissal

The incidence took place in the 16th over as Jadeja dabbed Avesh Khan's short delivery to third man. The all-rounder was halfway down the pitch for the second run but Ruturaj Gaikwad sent him back. Jadeja changed the direction while returning as the throw from Sanju Samson, which was aimed at the stumps, hit his back. The third umpire subsequently gave him out.

#2

The Amit Mishra dismissal

The 2019 Eliminator game between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad saw Amit Mishra get dismissed in such a manner. This happened when DC required two runs off the last three balls. Mishra ran straightaway after hitting the ball but changed the course of his direction. A throw from Khaleel Ahmed hit him. The third umpire subsequently gave him out. DC, however, won that game.

#3

Yusuf Pathan's dismissal in 2013

Kolkata Knight Riders' 2013 game against the now-defunct Pune Warriors India saw Yusuf Pathan become the first batter to be given out in this manner in T20s. Pathan went for a single after hitting Wayne Parnell's yorker. However, on his way, he pushed the ball with his foot. The matter was referred to the third umpire and the KKR dasher was declared out.