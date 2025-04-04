Hardik Pandya dismisses David Miller for 7th time in T20s
What's the story
Hardik Pandya was instrumental for Mumbai Indians against Lucknow Super Giants in Match 16 of the Indian Premier League 2025 season on Friday.
Pandya ended up with figures worth 5/36 from his 4 overs. He became just the second bowler with a fifer versus LSG in the IPL.
Notably, Pandya got the vital scalp of David Miller, dismissing him for the 7th time (T20s).
Summary
Summary of the Miller vs Pandya contest in this clash
Miller came to bat when LSG were 158/4. He ended up scoring 27 runs from 14 balls.
Miller faced six balls of Pandya in this contest, scoring 14 runs.
In the first three balls of the 20th over, Pandya got smashed for 10 runs by Miller, who hit a two, a six and a four.
However, Pandya dismissed him off the 4th ball.
Stats
Miller avarages a dismal 10 against Pandya in T20s
Miller, who surpassed 3,000 runs in the IPL during this contest, has been dismissed 7 times by Pandya in T20 cricket across 14 innings, as per ESPNcricinfo.
The batter owns 70 runs at an average of 10 (SR: 129.62). He has slammed 4 fours and 4 sixes, carrying a strike rate of 129.62.
He has faced 54 balls which includes 20 dots.