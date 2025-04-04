What's the story

Hardik Pandya was instrumental for Mumbai Indians against Lucknow Super Giants in Match 16 of the Indian Premier League 2025 season on Friday.

Pandya ended up with figures worth 5/36 from his 4 overs. He became just the second bowler with a fifer versus LSG in the IPL.

Notably, Pandya got the vital scalp of David Miller, dismissing him for the 7th time (T20s).