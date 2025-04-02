What's the story

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) suffered their maiden defeat in the IPL 2025 season.

RCB were beaten by Gujarat Titans (GT) in match 14 of the ongoing season on Wednesday in Bengaluru.

Notably, RCB were 42/4 in the seventh over before Liam Livingstone's half-century and crucial contributions from Tim David and Jitesh Sharma helped them recover to post 169/8.

Mohammed Siraj claimed three wickets for the Titans.

In response, blistering knocks from Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler helped GT win (170/2).