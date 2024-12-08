Summarize Simplifying... In short Australia dominated India in the Day-Night Test, with key performances from Starc, Head, and Labuschagne.

Starc's six-wicket haul and Head's rapid century set new records, while Labuschagne's half-century contributed to Australia's total.

Despite efforts from Bumrah, Siraj, and Reddy, India fell short in both innings, leading to Australia's comfortable victory. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Australia sealed the game on Day 3 (Image source: X/@ICC)

All-round Australia beat India in Day-Night Test: Presenting key stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:36 am Dec 08, 202411:36 am

What's the story Australia thrashed India by 10 wickets in the second Test at the Adelaide Oval, which was a Day-Night affair. The hosts sealed the game on Day 3 to level the five-Test series 1-1. Travis Head starred with the bat for the Aussies, slamming a brilliant 140 in the second innings. Meanwhile, Mitchell Starc continued his love affair with the pink ball. Here we look at the key stats.

Summary

How did the game pan out?

A sensational six-fer from Starc meant India were folded for 180 in the first innings. Australia posted 337/10 in reply thanks to a brilliant century from Head and a 64 from Marnus Labuschagne. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj dismissed four batters apiece. India put up another horrendous show in their second outing and were folded for 168. The Aussies comfortably accomplished the 19-run target.

Batting contribution

Labuschagne's half-century adds to Australia's total

Labuschagne played a vital knock of 64 runs off 126 balls. This was just his second fifty in his last 10 Test innings. As per ESPNcricinfo, Labuschagne has now raced past 4,180 runs from 52 Tests at an average of 48-plus, including 11 centuries and 13 half-centuries. Against India, he has scored over 840 runs at an average of 42-plus.

Record-breaking knock

2nd Test ton versus India and 11,000 FC runs

Head slammed 14 fours and four sixes en route to his 141-ball 140. Playing his 51st Test, Head has raced to 3,413 runs at 43.20. While this was his eighth Test hundred, he also owns 17 fifties. Overall, he has completed 955 Test runs against against India, averaging 47.75. The tally includes four fifties and two tons. With his 71st run, Head also went past 11,000 runs in First-Class cricket.

Information

Head breaks record for fastest century in Day-Night Tests

Head reached the three-figure mark in just 111 balls, setting set the record for the fastest century in day-night Tests. He bettered his own record of 112 balls against England in Hobart way back in 2022.

Starc

Fourth fifer in Day-Night Tests for Starc

Starc finished with 6/48 in the first innings, his career-best figures in the format. Meanwhile, this was his fourth fifer in Day-Night Tests. No other bowler has more than two fifers in this regard. This was Starc's maiden Test five-wicket haul against the Indian team. Having played 20 games against the team, Starc has raced to 59 wickets against them. Overall, he now boasts 369 Test scalps at 27.54 (5W: 14).

Siraj

Four wickets for Siraj

Siraj finished with 4/98 in his first outing. As per ESPNcricinfo, the pacer now owns 22 wickets from five Tests in Australia at 25-plus. Siraj has overall raced to 28 wickets across nine Test matches against the team at 29-plus. Coming to his career, the 30-year-old has snapped up 89 wickets from 33 Tests at an average of 29-plus. His tally includes three fifers.

Bumrah

Another fine spell from Bumrah

Bumrah was the pick of the Indian bowlers in the second innings, claiming 4/61. The pacer has raced to 185 wickets in 42 Tests. His current bowling average of around 20 is the second-best among bowlers with 150+ Test wickets. He now has 11 fifers in the format.The 30-year-old has enjoyed his outings against Australia as he owns 44 wickets from nine matches against them at 18-plus (5W: 2).

Information

50 Test wickets in 2024

The game saw Bumrah become the third Indian pacer to take 50-plus wickets in a calendar year in Tests. Bumrah joined the likes of Kapil Dev (twice) and Zaheer Khan to attain this milestone. It must be noted that the Indian ace averages under 16 this year, having taken 53 wickets across 11 games. He is also the leading wicket-taker in the format in 2024.

Reddy

Two fine knocks from Reddy

All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy was the Indian to cross the 40-run mark in this game. He recorded twin scores of 42, which reduced the margin of India's defeat. Playing his maiden Test series, the all-rounder has raced to 163 runs across two games at 54.33. He has scored these runs at a brilliant strike rate of 54.33.

Cummins

Fifer for Cummins

Skipper Cummins was the pick of the Australian bowlers in the third innings, claiming 5/57 across 14 overs. This was his 13th Test fifer, out of which nine have come on home soil. Overall, he has raced to 279 scalps in 64 Test at an average of 22.63. The tally also includes two match 10-wicket hauls. Against India, he has raced to 60 scalps across 15 games averaging 26 (5W: 2). This was also his second fifer in pink-ball Tests.

Records

Here are the other key records

As per Cricbuzz, this was the fourth-shortest completed Test in Australia in terms of balls bowled (1,031 ). This also makes this match the shortest India-Australia Test Down Under. Meanwhile, Australia continue their domination in Day/Night Tests, claiming 12 wins across 13 games. Their only defeat came against West Indies earlier this year. Both of India's defeats in pink-ball Tests have come in Adelaide against Australia. The team has also three wins in Day-Night Tests.