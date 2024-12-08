Summarize Simplifying... In short Pat Cummins led Australia to a victory over India in the Adelaide Test with a five-wicket haul, supported by Scott Boland and Starc.

Despite Nitish Kumar Reddy's top score of 42, India was bowled out for 175, allowing Australia to easily chase down the 18-run lead.

The series is now tied 1-1, with the next match at The Gabba in Brisbane.

Cummins registered his second fifer in pink-ball Tests (Image source: X/@ICC)

Pat Cummins's fifer helps Australia hammer India in Adelaide Test

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:38 am Dec 08, 202411:38 am

What's the story Australia registered a comprehensive 10-wicket win over India in the second Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The home side's win was set up by some brilliant performances from Travis Head, Mitchell Starc, and Pat Cummins. This win keeps Australia's unbeaten streak in pink-ball Tests at the Adelaide Oval intact. Meanwhile, Cummins claimed a fifer in the third innings. Here we look at his stats.

Bowling prowess

Cummins's 5-wicket haul dismantles India

Cummins was the pick of the bowlers for Australia in the second innings, picking five wickets for 57 runs in 14 overs. He dismissed key batters KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma along with Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshit Rana, and Nitish Kumar Reddy. Cummins's bowling was well-supported by Scott Boland and Starc, who picked three and two wickets respectively. Their collective brilliance meant India were folded for 175.

Match progression

India's struggle and Australia's chase

India resumed their innings on day three at 128/5, but lost wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant to Starc immediately. Nitish Kumar Reddy was India's highest scorer in the second innings, scoring 42 runs off 47 balls. However, despite his efforts, India could only set an 18-run lead before getting bowled out. Chasing the target, Australian openers Usman Khawaja and Nathan McSweeney easily chased it down in just four overs.

Stats

Here are Cummins's stats

As mentioned, Cummins was the pick of the Australian bowlers, claiming 5/57. This was his 13th Test fifer, out of which nine have come on home soil, as per ESPNcricinfo. Overall, he has raced to 279 scalps in 64 Test at an average of 22.63. The tally also includes two match 10-wicket hauls. Against India, he has raced to 60 scalps across 15 games averaging 26 (5W: 2). This was also his second fifer in pink-ball Tests.

Batting brilliance

Head's century steers Australia to commanding lead

On the second day of the Test, Head's brilliant century helped Australia post a mammoth 337/10 in their first innings. This came after India's dismal score of 180 all out on the first day. Starc claimed six wickets in the first innings. Head's ton, his eighth in this format, proved pivotal in handing Australia a mammoth 157-run lead over India after the first innings.

Upcoming match

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: What lies ahead?

With this win, Australia has leveled the scoreline of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 1-1. The teams will now meet in the third Test of the series at The Gabba in Brisbane, starting December 14. The match will be pivotal for both the sides as they look to gain an upper hand in this closely contested series.