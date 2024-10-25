David Warner's lifetime captaincy ban lifted by Cricket Australia
Cricket Australia has lifted the lifetime leadership ban on David Warner, clearing him to captain his Big Bash League team, Sydney Thunder. The decision comes after a three-member independent panel reviewed Warner's case earlier this month. The panel concluded that the 37-year-old cricketer had met all criteria for the ban to be lifted with immediate effect.
Panel praises Warner's conduct and remorse
The panel also praised Warner's "respectful and contrite tone" during the review process. They were impressed with his sincerity in accepting responsibility for his past actions and expressing deep remorse. The panel also noted that Warner's conduct since the sanction was imposed has been exemplary, indicating a significant change in his behavior.
Warner's past and future in cricket
Notably, Warner was banned from leadership roles for life after the infamous ball-tampering incident in Cape Town, where he was the instigator. He had appealed against the ban initially but withdrew it in 2022, frustrated with the inquiry process. Although he retired from all international cricket formats after the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup, Warner now has a chance to lead his BBL side Sydney Thunder.
Cricket Australia CEO welcomes Warner's leadership eligibility
Nick Hockley, CEO of Cricket Australia, welcomed the panel's decision. He said that the Code of Conduct was revised in 2022 to ensure a fair and rigorous process for reviewing long-term sanctions. Hockley was pleased that Warner chose to have his sanction reviewed and is now eligible for leadership positions in Australian cricket this summer.
Warner received support from cricket community
During the hearing, Warner was backed by Trent Copeland, Sydney Thunder's general manager and his former teammate. The panel also received written references from current Test captain Pat Cummins, head coach Andrew McDonald, ex-captain Greg Chappell, and Lisa Sthalekar. New Zealand's Kane Williamson also extended his support to Warner.