In the 2005 World Series, the White Sox clinched their third title, ending an 88-year drought, by sweeping the Astros in four games.

The historic Game 3, lasting 5 hours and 41 minutes over 14 innings, saw Chicago edge out Houston 7-5, with Geoff Blum's 14th-inning homer sealing the victory.

Despite a slow start, the Astros rallied to make their first-ever World Series appearance, but were ultimately swept by the White Sox.

#ThisDayThatYear: White Sox beat Astros in record-breaking World Series game

By Pavan Thimmaiah 09:10 am Oct 25, 202409:10 am

What's the story On October 25, 2005, the Chicago White Sox defeated the Houston Astros 7-5 in Game 3 of the World Series. This game became the then-longest in World Series history by time, lasting 5 hours and 41 minutes, and tied for the longest by innings, going 14. The victory gave the White Sox a 3-0 series lead. We decode the baseball game and the series.

2005 World Series

Highlights of the 2005 World Series

The 2005 World Series saw the White Sox sweep the Astros in four games, securing their third title and first in 88 years. It was Houston's first World Series appearance, played from October 22-26. Both teams aimed to break long title droughts, with the White Sox last winning in 1917. Notably, as of 2024, this remains Chicago's most recent postseason victory, (MVP: Jermaine Dye).

Game 3 recap

Recap of the historic Game 3

Game 3 of the 2005 World Series was an epic, record-breaking contest lasting 5 hours and 41 minutes over 14 innings. Chicago edged out Houston 7-5. Geoff Blum's 14th-inning homer sealed the win. 17 pitchers threw 482 pitches, 21 batters were walked, and 43 players were used. Scott Podsednik set a record with eight at-bats, while 30 runners were left on base.

2005 White Sox

2005 season recap of the White Sox

The 2005 White Sox finished the regular season 99-63, winning the American League Central by six games. In the playoffs, they swept the Boston Red Sox 3-0 in the ALDS. They then beat the Los Angeles Angels 4-1 in the ALCS and went on to sweep the Astros 4-0 in the World Series, ending an 88-year championship drought.

2005 Astros

Astros' 2005 season recap

The 2005 Astros made their first-ever World Series appearance, despite a slow 15-30 start. They rallied to win 74 of their next 117 games, securing the wild card and advancing to the postseason. After winning the NL pennant, they hosted Texas' first World Series game but were swept by the White Sox. This marked the Astros' last playoff appearance for a decade.