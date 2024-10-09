Summarize Simplifying... In short In 2005, the Astros made history in the longest postseason game, with Roger Clemens pitching three scoreless relief innings.

On this day, the Astros won the longest postseason game in MLB history in 2005 (Image credit: X/@astros)

#ThisDayThatYear: Astros make history in longest postseason battle in 2005

Oct 09, 2024

What's the story On October 9, 2005, the Houston Astros defeated the Atlanta Braves 7-6 in the longest postseason game (in both time and innings played) in MLB history. Chris Burke's walk-off home run in the bottom of the 18th inning ended the marathon, clinching the National League Division Series (NLDS) for the Astros. The game spanned 5 hours and 50 minutes. We decode the historic game.

Game recap and heroes of the game

In a classic game, Roger Clemens pitched three scoreless relief innings for the Astros. Trailing 6-1, Houston rallied with Lance Berkman's grand slam in the 8th, forcing extra innings. Chris Burke became the hero, hitting the game-winning homer off Joey Devine to advance the Astros to the NLCS. Tim Hudson, who started the 2014 18-inning playoff game, also took the mound for the Braves.

2005 season highlights of Houston and Atlanta

The Astros reached the postseason for the second straight year, overcoming a slow 15-30 start to win the wild card (89-73) and advance to their first World Series, where they were swept by the White Sox. Meanwhile, The Braves secured their 11th straight division title (90-72), finishing 2 games ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies, but lost the NLDS to the Astros, 3-1.

Roger Clemens' 2005 season and career stats

During the 2005 season, Clemens boasted a 13-8 win-loss record, with a 1.87 ERA from 211.1 innings pitched. He also managed 185 strikeouts and a 1.01 WHIP in the 32 games he started. In the postseason Clemens recorded a 5.63 ERA and a 2-1 win-loss record. Overall, Clemens has played 709 games, with a 354-184 win-loss record and a 3.12 ERA over four seasons.