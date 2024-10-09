Summarize Simplifying... In short Zak Crawley, England's right-handed batter, scored his 16th Test fifty, contributing to a total of 2,786 runs from 48 Tests.

Despite losing skipper Pope, Crawley and Root pushed England past 100 on the third morning, with Crawley making a notable 78 off 85 balls before being dismissed by Shaheen Afridi.

His performance, marked by swift starts across various conditions, has given England a competitive edge in Test cricket.

Zak Crawley added a century-plus stand with Joe Root for the second wicket

Zak Crawley scores his 16th Test fifty: Key stats

What's the story England batter Zak Crawley raced to his 16th half-century during the 1st Test against Pakistan in Multan. Crawley played a counter-attacking knock on Day 3 after he lost his opening partner and skipper Ollie Pope last evening. The former added a century-plus stand with Joe Root to get England past 100. However, he fell short of his fifth Test century.

Crawley's counter-attacking knock

England lost skipper Pope, who opened in place of Duckett, in the final session on Day 2. Crawley and Root then took England past 100 the third morning. While the latter batted with precision, Crawley's stay was ended by seamer Shaheen Afridi. The England batter departed for a well-made 78 off 85 balls. He scored 13 fours.

Over 2,750 Test runs for Crawley

As mentioned, Crawley now has 16 half-centuries in Test cricket. Along with Ben Duckett, the right-handed batter has been a by-product of England's Bazball era. Their swift starts across conditions have given England an edge in the format. Crawley now has 2,786 runs from 48 Tests at an average of 32.77. He has 20 fifty-plus scores (four tons).