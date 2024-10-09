Summarize Simplifying... In short Joe Root has made cricket history, scoring his 35th Test century and surpassing cricket legends like Younis Khan, Sunil Gavaskar, Brian Lara, and Mahela Jayawardene.

Not only that, but he's also become England's highest run-scorer in Test cricket, overtaking Alastair Cook's record.

With 99 fifty-plus scores, he's tied with India's Rahul Dravid for the third-most in Test cricket.

Joe Root also became England's highest run-scorer in Test cricket

Joe Root surpasses legends with his 35th Test century: Stats

By Parth Dhall 02:55 pm Oct 09, 202402:55 pm

What's the story England's Run Machine Joe Root continues to scale new heights in Test cricket. The England batter has now entered an elite list of players with 35+ centuries in the format. Root brought up his 35th century on Day 3 of the ongoing 1st Test against Pakistan in Multan. He also became England's highest run-scorer during the innings, unlocking several other feats.

Record

Root leaves behind these legends

As mentioned, Root now has 35 centuries to his name in Test cricket. He went past legends Younis Khan, Sunil Gavaskar, Brian Lara, and Mahela Jayawardene, each of whom has 34 tons. Root is only behind Sachin Tendulkar (51), Jacques Kallis (45), Ricky Ponting (41), Kumar Sangakkara (38), and Rahul Dravid (36) in terms of Test hundreds.

Knock

Another fine century for Root

England lost skipper Ollie Pope, who opened in place of Duckett, in the final session on Day 2. Zak Crawley and Root then took England past 100 the third morning. The former's dismissal in the 25th over exposed Duckett to the middle. Root's partnership with Duckett helped England get past 240. The former reached his century off 167 balls after lunch.

Runs

England's highest run-scorer in Tests

During the innings, Root also became England's highest run-scorer in Test cricket. With his 12,473rd run, Root overtook Cook in this regard. The latter finished with 12,472 runs for England in the format. Root is now only behind Sachin Tendulkar (15,921), Ricky Ponting (13,378), Jacques Kallis (13289), and Rahul Dravid (13,288) in terms of Test runs.

Information

99 fifty-plus scores in Tests

Root now has the joint third-most 50+ scores in Test cricket with India's Dravid. The duo, with 99 such scores, is only behind Tendulkar (119), Kallis (103), and Ponting (103) in this regard.

Feats

Most Test tons in 2024

Root now has the joint-most Test hundreds in 2024 along with Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis. The duo leads this list with five tons. Meanwhile, Root has raced to 14 Test tons overseas, the joint second-most for England away from home. He shares this record with Ken Barrington. Cook has the most tons for England in away Tests (18).