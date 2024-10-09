Summarize Simplifying... In short England's Ben Duckett narrowly missed his fourth Test century, scoring 84 off 75 balls before being dismissed by Aamer Jamal.

Despite this, Duckett's partnership with Root contributed 136 runs to England's total.

With over 1,900 runs from 27 Tests, Duckett continues to be a key player in England's Test cricket team.

Duckett played a whirlwind knock at number four

Ben Duckett misses his fourth Test ton: Key stats

By Parth Dhall 01:48 pm Oct 09, 202401:48 pm

What's the story England batter Ben Duckett played another whirlwind knock, this time on Day 3 of the 1st Test against Pakistan in Multan. Duckett hammered a 75-ball 84 at number four as he didn't come out to open due to an injury. He added a century-plus stand with Joe Root, taking the Englishmen past 240, before getting dismissed. Here are the key stats.

Another quickfire knock from Duckett

England lost skipper Ollie Pope, who opened in place of Duckett, in the final session on Day 2. Zak Crawley and Root then took England past 100 the third morning. The former's dismissal in the 25th over exposed Duckett to the middle. Duckett, who batted with his usual bravado, departed shortly after lunch. Aamer Jamal trapped the England batter in front.

Duckett adds 136 runs with Root

Duckett slammed 84 off 75 balls, a knock laced with 11 fours. However, Jamal's good-length delivery ended Duckett's bid for a century. The latter added 136 runs along with Root for the third wicket.

Over 1,900 Test runs for Duckett

As mentioned, Duckett could have scored his fourth century in Test cricket. The left-handed batter has been a by-product of England's Bazball era. His swift starts across conditions have given England an edge in the format. Duckett now has 1,912 runs from 27 Tests at an average of more than 40. His tally includes as many as 14 fifty-plus scores (11 fifties).