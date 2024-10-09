Summarize Simplifying... In short IPL teams KKR and CSK are reportedly keen on acquiring a franchise in The Hundred, despite its valuation of just €8.5 million.

This follows a trend of IPL teams expanding their influence into international cricket leagues, with at least four teams showing interest in buying a major stake in one of The Hundred's eight franchises.

Lancashire CEO Daniel Gidny supports this move, believing collaboration with IPL teams could boost cricket's growth. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

There has been interest to acquire Manchester Originals

KKR, CSK in race to acquire The Hundred franchise: Report

By Parth Dhall 01:01 pm Oct 09, 202401:01 pm

What's the story Indian Premier League (IPL) sides Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are reportedly in the race to own The Hundred franchise, Manchester Originals. The news comes after the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) sought investment from India through IPL franchises. At present, Lancashire is the only stakeholder of the Originals, making it a unique case among its peers.

Expansion and criticism

IPL franchises' global expansion; Lalit Modi's criticism

The interest from KKR and CSK in The Hundred franchise comes after former IPL chairman Lalit Modi labeled the auction a "big fat Ponzi scheme." He also questioned why there was interest from India when the franchise was valued at just €8.5 million. Nevertheless, both KKR and CSK are eager to extend their presence beyond IPL into other leagues like CPL, MLC, SA20, and now possibly The Hundred.

Collaboration prospects

Lancashire's openness to IPL collaboration

Lancashire CEO Daniel Gidny has also shown his willingness to work with an IPL team. He believes this could go a long way in boosting the growth of cricket and the league. This statement comes in line with the recent trend of IPL franchises eyeing entry into the English cricket circuit, first through County Cricket and now possibly through The Hundred.

Stake acquisition

IPL teams' interest in The Hundred franchises

At least four IPL teams are interested to buy a major stake in one of The Hundred's eight franchises. Since early September, bids have been received for 49% stake acquisition in these eight franchises. This shows a growing trend among IPL teams to expand their influence and investment into international cricket leagues.