KKR, CSK in race to acquire The Hundred franchise: Report
Indian Premier League (IPL) sides Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are reportedly in the race to own The Hundred franchise, Manchester Originals. The news comes after the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) sought investment from India through IPL franchises. At present, Lancashire is the only stakeholder of the Originals, making it a unique case among its peers.
IPL franchises' global expansion; Lalit Modi's criticism
The interest from KKR and CSK in The Hundred franchise comes after former IPL chairman Lalit Modi labeled the auction a "big fat Ponzi scheme." He also questioned why there was interest from India when the franchise was valued at just €8.5 million. Nevertheless, both KKR and CSK are eager to extend their presence beyond IPL into other leagues like CPL, MLC, SA20, and now possibly The Hundred.
Lancashire's openness to IPL collaboration
Lancashire CEO Daniel Gidny has also shown his willingness to work with an IPL team. He believes this could go a long way in boosting the growth of cricket and the league. This statement comes in line with the recent trend of IPL franchises eyeing entry into the English cricket circuit, first through County Cricket and now possibly through The Hundred.
IPL teams' interest in The Hundred franchises
At least four IPL teams are interested to buy a major stake in one of The Hundred's eight franchises. Since early September, bids have been received for 49% stake acquisition in these eight franchises. This shows a growing trend among IPL teams to expand their influence and investment into international cricket leagues.