What's the story Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad are gearing up to meet in the high-profile final of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). The Knight Riders, who clinched the silverware in 2012 and 2014, will fight for their second title. Meanwhile, SRH eye their second trophy, having tasted glory in 2016. Let's revisit the IPL finals involving SRH and KKR.

#1

KKR's maiden title in 2012

KKR lifted their maiden IPL trophy in 2012, defeating Chennai Super Kings in the final. Chasing 191, KKR lost their skipper Gautam Gambhir (2) early. Manvinder Bisla (89), who was selected ahead of Brendon McCullum, and Jacques Kallis (69) brought the side back in the hunt. Manoj Tiwary slammed Dwayne Bravo for two boundaries in the final over to win the game for KKR.

#2

The epic IPL 2014 final

Wriddhiman Saha's 115* meant KKR required 200 against Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in the 2014 IPL final. As Robin Uthappa (5), the highest run-getter of that season, departed cheaply, the Knights were in a spot of bother. However, Manish Pandey rescued KKR with a brilliant 94-run knock. They eventually crossed the line with three balls to spare and lifted their second trophy.

#3

Loss against CSK in 2021

CSK and KKR met in the 2021 final as well. Faf du Plessis's 86* meant the Super Kings posted 192/3 while batting first in Dubai. In reply, KKR were off to a sensational start with openers Shubman Gill (51) and Venkatesh Iyer (50) adding 91 runs. However, a shocking collapse meant the Knight Riders were restricted to 165/9. Shardul Thakur took three wickets.

#4

SRH's maiden title in 2016

David Warner led SRH from the front in the 2016 final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He attacked straightaway and made a 38-ball 68. Ben Cutting's famous 15-ball 39 bolstered SRH's total to 208/7. In reply, RCB openers Chris Gayle (76) and Virat Kohli (54) added 114 runs. The Hyderabad bowlers, however, made a stunning comeback and restricted RCB to 200/7.

#5

SRH's heartbreak in 2018

Skipper Kane Williamson's 47 and Yusuf Pathan's 45* helped SRH post a healthy 178/6 in the 2018 final against CSK. However, the target couldn't challenge the Super Kings as Shane Watson was simply sensational that day. He smashed an unbeaten 117(57) as CSK crossed the line with nine balls to spare. Notably, Watson opened his account after facing 10 balls.