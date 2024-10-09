Summarize Simplifying... In short Joe Root has made history by becoming England's top run-scorer in Test cricket, surpassing Alastair Cook's record with his 12,473rd run.

Joe Root now has the fifth-most runs in Test history (Image source: X/@englandcricket)

Joe Root becomes England's highest run-scorer in Tests, surpasses Cook

What's the story Star batter Joe Root has become England's highest run-scorer in Test cricket. He surpassed legend Alastair Cook, who finished with 12,472 runs for England in the format. Root reached the landmark on Day 3 of the ongoing 1st Test against Pakistan in Multan. The England batter now has the fifth-most runs in Test history. Here are the key stats.

Fifth-most runs in Test cricket

With his 12,473rd run, Root overtook Cook to become England's leading run-scorer in Test cricket. The former is only behind Sachin Tendulkar (15,921), Ricky Ponting (13,378), Jacques Kallis (13289), and Rahul Dravid (13,288) in terms of Test runs. Root, currently playing his 147th Test, is tipped to break Tendulkar's all-time record. The England batter, 33, can easily play for another five years.

Only two England batters in 10,000-run club

Root and Cook are the only batter with over 10,000 runs for England in Test cricket. Graham Gooch follows Cook with 8,900 runs. Root also broke Cook's record for most Test tons for England recently. He now has 34 centuries to his name.

Second-fastest to 12,000 Test runs

Earlier this year, Root reached another landmark, during the 3rd Test against the West Indies. He became the second-fastest to Test 12,000 runs, taking just 143 matches. The England stalwart is only behind Kumar Sangakkara, who reached 12,000 Test runs in 130 matches.

A look at Root's Test numbers

Root has been England' best performer in Test cricket for a while now. In a career that has spanned over a decade, Root also became England's most successful Test skipper before leaving the role. In 147 Tests, Root has smashed over 12,470 runs at a remarkable average of more than 50 as of now. His tally includes 99 fifty-plus scores (34 tons).

Root attains these feats

Root now has the joint third-most 50+ scores in Test cricket (99) with India's Dravid. The duo is only behind Tendulkar (119), Kallis (103), and Ponting (103). Root has also broken Cook's record for most 50+ scores in England-Pakistan Test matches. The latter recorded 16 such scores in his career. And Root raced to his 17th 50+ score against Pakistan in Tests.