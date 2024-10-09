Summarize Simplifying... In short The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is hopeful of hosting the 2025 Champions Trophy, including the participation of all teams, notably India.

However, the final decision on India's participation lies with the Indian government, as political tensions have prevented India from touring Pakistan for cricket since 2008.

What's the story Team India's participation in the 2025 IC Champions Trophy﻿, set to be hosted by Pakistan, continues to be a hot topic. As per a recent report by Telegraph.co.uk, the final of the 50-over tournament can be shifted to Dubai if India qualify for the same. It also added that India could play their matches in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) if the BCCI refrains from traveling to the nation. Here are further details.

PCB expresses confidence in hosting tournament

Despite the uncertainty, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is confident that the Champions Trophy will go ahead as planned in Pakistan. Chairman Mohsin Naqvi is optimistic about hosting the event successfully with all teams, including India. The tournament is set to be held from February 19 to March 9, across Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi. As of now, Lahore is the designated venue for the final.

Naqvi addresses India's participation concerns

Addressing concerns over India's participation, Naqvi said, "The Indian team should come. I don't see them canceling or postponing coming here, and we are confident we will host all teams in the Champions Trophy in Pakistan." Notably, India have not toured Pakistan for international cricket since July 2008 due to political issues between the two nations.

BCCI's stance on India's participation in Champions Trophy

Notably, last year, Pakistan co-hosted the Asia Cup with matches involving India being played in Sri Lanka. The BCCI had then cited denial of permission by the Indian government as the reason not to tour Pakistan. This time as well, BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla recently said the final decision about India visiting Pakistan for the Champions Trophy will be taken by the Indian government.