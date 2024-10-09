Suryakumar Yadav set to emulate Virat Kohli's record in T20Is
Team India's T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav is on the verge of matching a major record of Virat Kohli. The 2nd T20I against Bangladesh could see SKY equal Kohli's record as the fastest Indian batter to 2,500 runs in the shortest format. Kohli achieved the milestone in his 73rd T20I match. Meanwhile, SKY has already scored 2,461 runs in just 72 matches.
How SKY could join Kohli
As of now, Pakistan's Babar Azam is the fastest batter to 2,500 runs in T20I cricket. He attained the feat in his 67th match. Indian batter Virat Kohli follows him, having reached 2,500 runs in 73 games. In the upcoming match, SKY could be the joint second-fastest to this mark, joining Kohli. Notably, in terms of innings, Kohli is the third-fastest to 2,500 T20I runs (68 innings).
SKY reflects on team's performance and future prospects
After India's convincing seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in the first T20I, SKY was pleased with his team's performance. He lauded bowlers Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakravarthy for their important contributions in restricting Bangladesh to 127. The win was completed by Sanju Samson (29), Suryakumar (29), and Hardik Pandya (39*).
Excitement over new additions to the team
SKY was excited about the potential of India's fastest bowler Mayank Yadav and seam bowling all-rounder Nitish Reddy. He said, "Very excited and looking forward to seeing them in the next games." He also admitted that having extra bowling options is a good challenge for the team on the field.
Approach to team improvement and learning
SKY stressed on the need for continuous learning and improvement in every match. Although he didn't mention what needs work, he promised that these would be worked on before their next clash against Bangladesh. "You always learn something new playing every game. There will be a few areas to improve, we'll sit down and talk about it before the next game," he said.