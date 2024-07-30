In short Simplifying... In short The third T20I cricket match between Sri Lanka and India is set to take place at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, with potential rain interference.

SL vs IND, 3rd T20I: Charith Asalanka elects to bowl

By Gaurav Tripathi 07:57 pm Jul 30, 202407:57 pm

What's the story Having sealed the series 2-0, India eye a series whitewash in the third and final T20I against hosts Sri Lanka on July 30. While the visitors dominated the proceedings in the first two games, middle-order collapses let the Lankans down. Meanwhile, Indian skipper Charith Asalanka has won the toss in the final T20I and elected to bowl first.

Details

Pitch report and streaming details

The Pallekele International Cricket Stadium is hosting the entirety of the series. Runs flew for fun here in the first two games as the flat track favored the batters. However, just like the second game, rain is likely to affect the third T20I as well. The match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network while SonyLIV will provide the live streaming (7:00pm IST).

H2H

A look at the head-to-head record (T20Is)

India have firmly dominated the Lankan Lions in terms of head-to-head record in T20Is. The two teams have locked horns in 31 T20Is to date. India emerged winners on 21 occasions. Sri Lanka have pocketed nine matches. One match didn't have a result. India have seven wins and just three defeats in T20Is in Sri Lanka against the home team.

Stats

A look at the key performers

As per ESPNcricinfo, Suryakumar has scored 338 T20I runs against SL at 56.33 with his strike rate being 170.70. Ravi Bishnoi has claimed four wickets in the series so far at an economy of 7.88. Wanindu Hasaranga has 33 T20I wickets at home at an economy of 7.06. Mendis has hammered 900 T20 runs in 2024 at a strike rate of 149.50.

Combinations

Four changes in the Indian XI

India have made four changes for the dead rubber as the likes of Hardik Pandya, Axar, Patel Rishabh Pant, and Arshdeep Singh have been rested. Shubman Gill, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, and Khaleel Ahmed have replaced them. Sanju Samson will keep the wickets. SL have made a solitary change as uncapped all-rounder Chamindu Wickramasinghe has replaced Dasun Shanaka.

XIs

Here are the playing XIs

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Khaleel Ahmed. Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka (c), Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Asitha Fernando.