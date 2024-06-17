T20 WC: Sri Lanka beat Netherlands to earn consolation win
Sri Lanka defeated Netherlands by 83 runs in the 38th Match of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup. It was a consolation win for the Lankans, who were already out of the Super 8 race. They posted 201/6 while batting first at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia before restricting the Dutch team to 118/10. Here are the key stats.
SL post the joint-highest total of 2024 T20 WC
While Pathum Nissanka bagged a duck, Kusal Mendis (46) played an aggressive knock up front. Dhananjaya de Silva (34) kept the scorecard moving in the middle overs. Charith Asalanka (46) and Angelo Mathews (30*) provided the late impetus toward the end as SL finished at 201/6, the joint-highest total of the ongoing event. Logan van Beek (2/45) was the pick of the Netherlands bowlers.
Netherlands falter in the chase
Netherlands were off to a fine start as openers Michael Levitt (31) and Max O'Dowd (11) added 45 runs inside five overs. However, they then suffered a shocking collapse and lost seven wickets inside 35 runs. The Dutch team could never recover as they were folded for 118 in 16.4 overs. Scott Edwards (31) showcased some solidarity but his efforts were far from enough.
Joint-highest total of T20 WC 2024
SL became just the second team to post a 200-plus score in the ongoing event. They joined Australia, who posted 201/7 against England in Barbados. This was overall SL's second-highest T20 WC score. In 2007, they posted 260/6 against Kenya in Johannesburg, the highest-ever total in the competition's history to date. Meanwhile, SL have now won all their four T20 WC games against Netherlands.