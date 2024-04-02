Next Article

Mahmud finished with 4/65 in 15 overs

Bangladesh's Hasan Mahmud claims four-fer on Test debut: Details

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:30 am Apr 02, 202411:30 am

What's the story Debutant pacer Hasan Mahmud starred for Bangladesh with the ball in the third innings of the ongoing second and final Test against Sri Lanka in Chattogram. He made the new ball talk and took some vital wickets upfront. He finished with 4/65 in 15 overs as the Lankan team declared at 157/7. Here we decode his stats.

Spell

A fine spell from Mahmud

Mahmud, who took a solitary wicket in his first outing, was sensational in the third innings as he dismissed Dimuth Karunaratne (4) in his very first over. He dismissed the other opener Nishan Madushka (34) as well. He continued to bowl well as veterans Dinesh Chandimal (9) and Dhananjaya de Silva (1) also departed cheaply.

Stats

50 FC scalps for Mahmud

The debutant completed 50 First-Class scalps with his maiden Test wicket. He has now raced to 54 wickets across 17 matches at an average of around 28. This was his fourth four-wicket haul as he is yet to claim a fifer. Meanwhile, Mahmud's tally also includes 68 List A and 69 T20 wickets (30 in ODIs and 18 in T20Is).

Summary

How has the match proceeded?

SL compiled 531/10 while batting first as six of their top-seven batters scored fifties. Dimuth Karunaratne (86), Kusal Mendis (93), and Kamindu Mendis (92*) were the major contributors. The Tigers were folded for 178 in reply as opener Zakir Hasan (54) scored the most for the team. As SL declared their second innings at 157/7, Bangladesh have been set a 511-run target.