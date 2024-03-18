Next Article

Mushfiqur joined Tamim Iqbal in an elite list (Source: X/@ICC)

Mushfiqur Rahim becomes second Bangladesh batter to 100 ODI sixes

By Gaurav Tripathi 05:25 pm Mar 18, 202405:25 pm

What's the story Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim has added another feather to his already illustrious hat as he has become the second Bangladesh batter to hammer 100 ODI sixes. Mushfiqur completed this unique century with his only maximum in the third and deciding ODI against Sri Lanka in Chattogram. Notably, the experienced campaigner is also the second-highest run-getter for Bangladesh in ODIs. Here are his stats.

Knock

A crucial hand from Mushfiqur

Mushfiqur scored an unbeaten 36-ball 37 as Bangladesh chased down 236 to claim a four-wicket win (3 fours, 1 six). He rescued the hosts after they were reduced to 130/5. The veteran added 48 and 59 runs with Mehidy Hasan Miraz (25) and Rishad Hossain (48*) as Bangladesh crossed the line in 40.2 overs. Meanwhile, SL's Janith Liyanage's 101* went in vain.

Stats

100 maximums for Mushfiqur

Playing his 271st game in the game, the 36-year-old completed a century of ODI sixes. He became the second batter from his nation to accomplish this mark as he joined the legendary Tamim Iqbal, who has cleared the fence 103 times. While Mahmudullah (93) is also closing in on the 100-sixes mark, no other Bangladesh batter boasts even 70 maximums.

Career

Second-most runs for Bangladesh in ODIs

Mushfiqur, who made his ODI debut back in 2006, has raced to 7,792 runs. Only Tamim (8,357) has scored more runs for Bangladesh in ODIs. Mushfiqur, who is Bangladesh's most-capped batter in ODIs, averages 36.92 with his strike rate being 79.74. The tally includes nine tons and 49 fifties with 144 being his best score.

Tally

Over 7,000 runs as a keeper

7,251 of Mushfiur's ODI have come as a designated keeper-batter in 257 matches. Only Kumar Sangakkara (13,341), MS Dhoni (10,773), and Adam Gilchrist (9,410) have scored more ODI runs in this regard. Meanwhile, Mushfiur is also the fifth-most capped keeper in ODIs, only behind Sangakkara (360), Dhoni (350), Mark Boucher (294), and Gilchrist (282).

Mushfiqur vs SL

Decoding his numbers vs SL

Mushfiqur remains the only Bangladesh batter with over 1,000 runs against Sri Lanka in ODI cricket. He has now raced to 1,207 runs against the Lankan side at an average of 35.50. The tally includes six fifties and a couple of tons. Zimbabwe (1,437) is the only other team against which Mushfiur boasts 1,000-plus ODI runs.