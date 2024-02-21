Afghanistan won the 3rd T20I (Photo credit: X/@ACBOfficials)

3rd T20I, Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka in high-scoring thriller: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 11:49 pm Feb 21, 202411:49 pm

What's the story Afghanistan eked out a three-run win over Sri Lanka to win the third and final T20I on Wednesday in Dambulla. Riding on Rahmanullah Gurbaz's 70, the Afghans posted a score of 209/5 in 20 overs. In response, Pathum Nissanka hammered a fifty upfront before retiring hurt. Kamindu Mendis remained unbeaten on 65 but Afghanistan held on for a win (206/6). Here's more.

Next Article

Summary

How did the match pan out?

Afghanistan started well as openers Gurbaz and Hazratullah Zazai added 88 runs. Sri Lanka picked up crucial wickets in the middle before Mohammad Nabi and Mohammad Ishaq scored unbeaten 16-run knocks to help Afghanistan get past 200. Nissanka handed the Lankans a great start but he was forced to retire hurt. Kamindu's unbeaten 65 wasn't enough in the end. Nabi claimed 2/35.

Gurbaz

Gurbaz races past 1,300 runs in T20Is

Gurbaz struck a fine 43-ball 70. Playing his 52nd match, Gurbaz now owns 1,367 runs at an average of 26.28. In addition to his seven fifties, he owns a ton with a strike rate of 138.92. As per ESPNcricinfo, in six matches versus Sri Lanka, Gurbaz averages a solid 41.33. He hit his second fifty and raced to 248 runs.

Nissanka

Injury forces Nissanka to walk out

Nissanka came out all guns blazing given the score Afghanistan put up earlier. He dealt with boundaries and spanked Fareed Ahmad Malik for two fours and a six of three successive balls (6th over). Sri Lanka scored 64/1 in the powerplay overs. In the ninth over, Nissanka dispatched Noor Ahmad for a six but fell over, clutching his hamstring. He walked out thereafter.

Runs

10th T20I fifty for Nissanka

Nissanka (60*) hit eight fours and two sixes, striking at 200. Playing his 48th match, Nissanka raced to 1,231 runs for the Lankans at 27.97. He smashed his 10th fifty. As per ESPNcricinfo, Nissanka owns 139 runs for six games versus Afghanistan at 27.80. In 30 matches on Asian soil, he owns 718 runs at 27.61. Meanwhile, Nissanka hit his maiden fifty at home.

Information

Kamindu Mendis slams his maiden T20I fifty

Playing his 7th match, Kamindu scored 65* from 39 balls, hitting seven fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 166.67. He has slammed his maiden T20I fifty. He averages 28.20 and owns 141 runs. Overall, he owns 7 T20 fifties.

Bowling

Key stats for Hasaranga and Nabi

Wanindu Hasaranga bagged the Player of the Series award. He picked up one wicket in the third T20I (1/35), having taken 2/19 and 1/20 before this. He also scored crucial runs. Hasaranga now owns 102 wickets at 15.55. In six matches versus Afghanistan, he has 8 scalps at 16.12. Nabi has raced to 92 wickets at 28.01. He owns 343 wickets in T20 cricket.

Information

Maiden win on the tour for Afghanistan

Afghanistan were humbled by the Lankans in their 2024 tour. Afghanistan lost the one-off Test and then suffered a 3-0 defeat in the ODIs. Before tonight's win, they had already lost the T20I series, trailing 2-0.