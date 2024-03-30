Next Article

IPL 2024, Sam Curran shines with 3/28 versus LSG: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 10:06 pm Mar 30, 202410:06 pm

What's the story Punjab Kings all-rounder Sam Curran claimed 3/28 against Lucknow Super Giants in match number 11 of the Indian Premier League 2024 season on Saturday. Curran was the pick of the bowlers for Punjab. He was superb in the powerplay and got a wicket before finishing strongly in the 19th over. LSG managed 199/8 in 20 overs at home. Here's more.

A fantastic spell from Curran

Curran opened the bowling for PBKS and conceded just five runs. He dismissed Devdutt Padikkal in the sixth over and gave away nine runs. Curran returned to bowl his final two overs at the death. In the 17th over, he conceded just five runs. He got two crucial wickets in the 19th over to stop LSG. Only nine runs were conceded.

A look at Curran's IPL bowling stats

Playing his 49th IPL match, the left-arm England pacer has raced to 46 scalps at 33.74. In the ongoing season, Curran has four wickets from three matches at 17. In 26 matches for Punjab, Curran has managed 24 scalps at 36.66. Curran made his IPL debut in 2019 and has claimed 10-plus scalps in three different seasons.

Curran races to 211 scalps in 20 overs cricket

Playing his 219th match in the 20-over format, Curran now owns 211 wickets at an average of over 28. He has four four-wicket hauls and three fifers in the format. 49 of his wickets have come for England at 23.65.