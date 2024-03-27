Next Article

By Rajdeep Saha 09:23 pm Mar 27, 2024

What's the story Kwena Maphaka has had a dismal start to his Indian Premier League journey. Maphaka conceded 66 runs from his four overs versus Sunrisers Hyderabad in match number 8 of the IPL 2024 season at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. As per ESPNcricinfo, Maphaka is now the foreigner with the most runs conceded in an IPL innings. Here are further details.

Maphaka breaks this unwanted record of Hazlewood

Maphaka, who made his IPL debut, broke the unwanted record held by Josh Hazlewood. The Australian pacer conceded 64 runs from four overs for the RCB against Punjab Kings in the IPL in 2022. Overall, Basil Thampi has conceded the most runs in IPL (70).