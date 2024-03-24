Next Article

Dhananjaya de Silva scripts history with twin Test centuries: Details

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:56 pm Mar 24, 202412:56 pm

What's the story Dhananjaya de Silva has scripted history as he has become the first Sri Lankan captain to slam twin centuries in a Test match. The star batter accomplished the milestone on Day 3 of the ongoing opening Test versus Bangladesh in Sylhet. Overall, he became just the sixth SL batter to get the mark. He ended up scoring a 179-ball 108 (9 fours, 2 sixes).

Another fine hand from De Silva

De Silva, who scored 102 in SL's first innings, put up a batting exhibition yet again. He arrived in the final session of Day 2 with the scorecard reading 64/4. He added 49 runs with Dimuth Karunaratne to take his side past 100. De Silva, who returned unbeaten on Day 2, added 173 runs with Kamindu Mendis for the seventh wicket.

Sixth SL batter to accomplish this feat

As mentioned, De Silva became the sixth SL batter to hammer twin tons in a Test. He has joined Duleep Mendis, Asanka Gurusinha, Aravinda de Silva (twice), Tillakaratne Dilshan, and Kumar Sangakkara (twice). De Silva became the third SL batter after Dilshan and Sangakkara to accomplish this feat on Bangladesh soil.

3,500 runs in Test cricket

With this century, de Silva has raced past 3,500 runs in Test cricket (3,511). Playing his 53rd Test, he averages 40.82 as this was his 12th Test ton (50s: 13). The veteran is standing in his second Test as captain. He bagged a duck in his maiden outing. The batter has raced to 1,834 runs in away Tests, averaging 39.86.

His numbers versus Bangladesh

De Silva has indeed enjoyed batting against the Tigers as he has now raced to 770 runs in eight Tests against them, averaging 59.23. This was his fourth ton against the opposition as the tally also includes a solitary fifty. Meanwhile, this was his third Test ton on Bangladesh soil as he has completed 527 runs in the nation, averaging 65.87 (50: 1).

Historic stand between Kamindu and de Silva

De Silva and Kamindu's 173-run stand is the second-highest partnership by a visiting pair for the seventh wicket or lower in Bangladesh (Tests). They are only behind compatriots Kithuruwan Vithanage and Mahela Jayawardene, who added 176* runs for the seventh wicket in Mirpur (2014). De Silva and Kamindu added 202 runs in SL's innings, the highest sixth-wicket stand by a visiting pair in Bangladesh.

How has the match proceeded?

SL were reeling at 57/5 while batting first before centurions Kamindu (102) and de Silva helped them compile 280. Bangladesh could only manage 188 as Taijul Islam (47) was their only batter to score 30-plus. Vishwa Fernando claimed four wickets. De Silva's ton means SL have gone over the 300-run mark in the third innings, extending their lead past 400.