Bravo retired from IPL with 183 scalps at 23.82 (Source: X/@ICC)

Dwayne Bravo: Revisiting his top match-winning spells in IPL

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:44 pm Mar 24, 202412:44 pm

What's the story Former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo is one of the stalwarts of T20 cricket as his record in the format is phenomenal. He also made a significant mark in the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he majorly represented Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Bravo retired from IPL with 183 scalps at 23.82. Here we revisit his top match-winning spells in IPL.

#1

Bravo floors KXIP with four-fer, 2016

Playing for the now-defunct Gujarat Lions, Bravo bowled a majestic spell against Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in 2016. KXIP were well placed at 101/2 before Bravo ran through their line-up. He dismissed dashers Glenn Maxwell, David Miller, Marcus Stoinis, and Wriddhiman Saha to finish with 4/22 in four overs. His career-best IPL figures were instrumental to GL's five-wicket triumph.

#2

Bravo stuns RCB in Sharjah, 2021

Royal Challengers Bengaluru were cruising at 140/1 against CSK in an IPL 2021 league game. However, Bravo's brilliant death bowling dented RCB's plans as they were restricted to 156/6. He took the key wickets of Virat Kohli and Maxwell before sending back Harshal Patel. Bravo finished with 3/24 in four overs as CSK won by six wickets.

#3

Bravo shines vs KKR in low-scoring thriller, 2015

CSK needed to defend a paltry 135 in the 2015 IPL game against Kolkata Knight Riders. While Ravichandran Ashwin did significant damage early on, Bravo hurt KKR toward the end. He dismissed the dangerous Yusuf Pathan for 13 before sending back potent lower-order batters Pat Cummins and Piyush Chawla. His 3/22 powered CSK to a memorable two-run win.

#4

Bravo rattles MI in Eliminator clash, 2012

Mumbai Indians faltered in a chase of 188 in the IPL 2012 Eliminator clash against CSK. The Super Kings comfortably won by 38 runs as Bravo was instrumental to their triumph. Though none of the MI batters got going on the day, Bravo dented them even further by dismissing dashers James Franklin and Kieron Pollard. He returned with 2/10 in three overs.

#5

Bravo's sensational spell vs KXIP

Bravo claimed the Purple Cap in IPL 2013 for taking 32 wickets. One of his finest spells that season came against KXIP. Chasing 187, KXIP were in the hunt till the very end. Bravo removed half-centurion Shaun Marsh (73) on the first ball of the 20th over. The pacer (3/34) claimed two more wickets in that over as CSK won by 15 runs.