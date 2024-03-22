Next Article

The battle of the North has seen many close encounters

PBKS, DC kick-start IPL 2024 campaign against each other: Preview

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:12 am Mar 22, 202410:12 am

What's the story Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will kick-start their respective campaigns in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday (March 23). Match 2 of the tournament will take place in Chandigarh. Both teams are eyeing their maiden title and would be raring to make a winning start. Meanwhile, the game will mark Rishabh Pant's return to professional cricket. Here is the preview.

Details

Pitch report and match details

The Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Chandigarh will host this duel. The venue, which has not hosted an IPL game before, is expected to offer a balanced surface. As it's a day game, the toss-winning skipper might elect to bat first. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on JioCinema (3:30pm IST).

H2H

A look at the H2H record

The battle of the North has seen many close encounters and the head-to-head record cannot differentiate between the two teams. Having featured in 32 IPL matches over the years, DC and PBKS own 16 wins apiece. The two teams met twice last season and walked away with one win apiece. However, DC have won five of their last six encounters against PBKS.

Pant

The return of Rishabh Pant

DC dearly missed their regular skipper Pant last season. He is not only their leader but also a batting linchpin and a top wicket-keeper. The southpaw missed last season, having met a horrific car accident in December 2022. Though he has been declared match fit by the BCCI medical team, he has not played any professional matches since his accident.

PBKS

PBKS studded with overseas stars

PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan has not played any professional match since IPL 2023. Prabhsimran Singh needs to step up in the top order. Meanwhile, the side boasts several potent overseas dashers like Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Sikandar Raza and Rilee Rossouw. While Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Sam Curran, and Harshal Patel are their prominent pacers, Rahul Chahar is the only prominent name among spinners.

DC

Can Pant turn DC's fortunes?

Pant's return means DC will see David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, and Pant in their top four. Axar Patel aced the all-rounder and finisher's role last season. While Anrich Nortje is returning from an injury, DC will be heavily dependent on local pacers like Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, and Ishant Sharma. In Kuldeep Yadav, they boast an in-form wrist-spinner.

XIs

Here are the probable XIs

DC (Probable XI): David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicket-keeper), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Anrich Nortje, and Khaleel Ahmed. PBKS (Probable XI): Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wicket-keeper), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Rishi Dhawan, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, and Rahul Chahar.

Stats

Key milestones on offer

Dhawan is two hits away from completing 150 IPL sixes. Warner (2,404) can become the second batter after Pant to complete 2,500 runs for DC. Curran needs to clear the fence nine times to accomplish 150 sixes in the 20-over format. Prabhsimran can complete a century of sixes in T20 cricket. He needs eight big hits to get the feat.

