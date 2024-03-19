Next Article

Rashid is the third-highest wicket-taker in T20Is (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Rashid Khan becomes first bowler to accomplish this T20I feat

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:43 am Mar 19, 202401:43 am

What's the story The talismanic Rashid Khan has become the first bowler to complete 100 T20I wickets at neutral venues. The Afghanistan ace accomplished the milestone with his first wicket in the third and final T20I versus Ireland in Sharjah. Notably, Rashid claimed seven wickets combined in the first two games of the series. Here we decode his stats in the format.

Stats

100 wickets at neutral venues

Playing his 56th neutral T20I, Rashid has completed a century of wickets, averaging around 13. His economy rate is a tad over 6 (4W: 4, 5W: 2). With 70 scalps, Rashid's teammate Mohammad Nabi trails him in terms of neutral T20I wickets. Notably, Rashid's average and economy rate in neutral venues are the best among full-member team bowlers with at least 45 T20I scalps.

Career

Most T20I wickets versus Ireland

Rashid has now raced to 138 wickets in 85 T20Is with his average and economy being 14.27 and 6.07, respectively (4W: 5, 5W: 2). Only Tim Southee (157) and Shakib Al Hasan (140) boast more T20I wickets. Versus Ireland, Rashid now owns 45 scalps from 21 matches. He averages 10.08. No other bowler has even 25 T20I scalps against the Irish team.

T20s

Second-most wickets in T20 cricket

With this milestone, Rashid has now raced to 565 wickets in the 20-over format. Playing his 413th match in the format, the leg-spinner averages around 18. His economy rate is below seven. Rashid is the second-highest wicket-taker in T20s, only behind Dwayne Bravo, who has claimed 625 wickets so far.