Ellyse Perry completed 500-plus runs in WPL (Photo credit: X/@wplt20)

WPL 2024: Ellyse Perry shines with match-winning 66 versus MI

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 12:41 am Mar 16, 202412:41 am

What's the story Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Ellyse Perry played a match-winning knock against Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator of the 2024 Women's Premier League on Friday. Perry hammered her fourth fifty in the WPL and her second in the ongoing season. Her 50-ball 66 was laced with eight fours and a solitary six. The all-rounder's batting heroics helped RCB win by five runs.

Knock

A match-winning hand from Perry

Perry was RCB's lone warrior as they were reduced to 49/4 before she added 35 runs with Sophie Molineux to steady the ship. She later stitched up a 42-run partnership with Georgia Wareham, helping RCB reach a total of 135/6. Perry consolidated when RCB were under pressure and later played her strokes. Eventually, she was outfoxed by Saika Ishaque in the last over.

Record

Highest run-getter of the 2024 WPL

With this knock, Perry has raced to 312 runs in eight matches in the 2024 WPL at an exceptional average of 62.40 (50s: 2). She is now the new 'Orange Cap' holder surpassing DC skipper Meg Lanning, who currently owns 308 runs this season. Both batters will get another opportunity to add to their tally in the final.

Runs

500-plus runs in WPL for Perry

Perry scripted history in the WPL as she became the first-ever RCB batter to complete 500 runs in the tournament. The Australian all-rounder has amassed 565 runs from 16 innings. She is the second-highest run-getter in WPL history, only behind Lanning's tally of 653 runs. Harmanpreet Kaur trails her with 549 runs while Shafali Verma (517) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (502) form the top five.

Summary

A look at the match summary

Batting first, RCB were reeling at 49/4 before Perry added 35 runs with Molineux. Later, Perry stitched a 42-run stand with Wareham. Courtesy of Perry's 66-run knock, RCB posted 135/6. It wasn't a comfortable chase for MI but the 52-run partnership between Harmanpreet and Amelia Kerr kept them in the hunt. However, MI crumbled under pressure and lost by five runs.