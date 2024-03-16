Next Article

UEFA Europa League 2023-24: Statistical preview of the quarter-finals

What's the story The UEFA Europa League 2023-24 quarter-finals draw was out on Friday. Favorites Liverpool will face Italian side Atalanta. Bayer Leverkusen, who are unbeaten this season in all competitions, face Europa Conference League winners West Ham United. Italian rivals AC Milan and AS Roma meet for a place in the semis, while Portuguese outfit Benfica take on Ligue 1 side Marseille. Here's the statistical preview.

Why does this story matter?

Liverpool have been sensational this season, marking a lasting presence. With Jurgen Klopp leaving at the end of the season, there will be an extra push for the Premier League side. Leverkusen are on the verge of doing something wonderful this season. Italian giants Milan and Roma promise fireworks. West Ham have dug in whereas Benfica, Marseille and Atalanta won't be lightweights.

Liverpool could face Roma or Milan in the semis

The first leg of the Europa League quarter-finals will take place on April 11, with the second leg on April 18. If Liverpool beat Atalanta, they will face either Benfica or Marseille in the semis. Leverkusen and West Ham could meet AC Milan or Roma in the last four. The semi-finals are scheduled for May 2 and May 9.

Liverpool are the team to beat this season

Liverpool booked a direct spot in the round of 16 after topping Group E. They finished with 12 points (W4 L2). The Reds scored 17 goals and conceded seven. In the round of 16, the Reds drew Sparta Prague and won big. Liverpool tamed Sparta Prague 11-2 on aggregate. Darwin Nunez has been the top scorer with five goals and an assist.

Atalanta are unbeaten this season

Atalanta remained unscathed in the group stage, winning four matches and drawing two. They claimed 14 points, scoring 12 and conceding four. In R16, the Italian outfit eked out progression against Sporting CP (3-1 aggregate). Luis Muriel has smashed four goals for Atalanta.

Liverpool scripted this record with a massive win over Sparta

Liverpool overcame Sparta Prague 11-2 on aggregate. As per Opta, it is their biggest margin of victory over a two-legged tie in European football since the 1980-81 campaign against Finnish side OPS (also 11-2 on aggregate, in the European Cup first round).

Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen have been terrific

Bayer Leverkusen have been terrific this season, winning all six matches in the group stage. They claimed 18 points, scoring 19 goals in addition to conceding three. In R16, the German side claimed a superb 5-4 win over Qarabag, scoring twice in injury time during the return leg. Patrik Schick has scored five goals. Victor Boniface owns four goals and an assist.

West Ham are well drilled

West Ham United topped Group A with 15 points (W5 L1). The Hammers scored 10 goals and conceded four. In R16, David Moyes's men came into the second leg with a 1-0 deficit against SC Freiburg. Goals from Lucas Pacqueta, Jarrod Bowen, Aaron Cresswell and Mohammed Kudus helped them win 5-0. Mohammed Kudus has scored five goals for West Ham.

West Ham have 26 European victories across three seasons

As per Opta, the Hammers recorded their biggest ever win in a major European competition after taming Freiburg 5-0 in the second leg. West Ham have now recorded an impressive 26 European victories in three successive campaigns under Moyes.

AC Milan could be the surprise package

AC Milan were demoted to the Europa League after finishing third in the Champions League group stage. Milan had to play in the knockout round play-offs where they beat Rennes 5-3 on aggregate. In the round of 16, the Italian side tamed Slavia Prague 7-3. Former Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek owns four goals. Meanwhile, Rafael Leao owns three goals and two assists.

Last season's runners-up AS Roma hang in

AS Roma finished second behind Slavia Prague in the group stage and hence had to fight it out in the knockout play-offs. Roma claimed 13 points (W4 D1) and scored 12 goals (conceded four). In the play-offs, Roma played out successive 1-1 draws versus Feyenoord before winning via penalties. In R16, Roma saw off Brighton 4-1. Romelu Lukaku owns seven goals and an assist.

Do you know?

Milan and Roma face each other in European competitions for the first time in history. As per Opta, Roma have reached the quarter-finals for four seasons in a row in major European competitions for the first time in their history.

Aubameyang has breathed life into Marseille

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been the star of this season's Europa League, being the top scorer with nine goals. Marseille claimed three wins, two draws and a defeat in the group stage, finishing behind Brighton. In the knockout-round play-offs, Marseille edged past Shakhtar Donetsk 5-3 on aggregate. In R16, the French side overcame Villarreal 5-3 on aggregate. However, they lost the second leg 3-1.

Benfica will test Marseille's resolve

Benfica dropped into the Europa League after being eliminated from the Champions League. In the knockout-round play-offs, the Portuguese side edged past Toulouse 2-1 on aggregate. In R16, Benfica held out for a 3-2 scoreline against Scottish giants Rangers.

Unique record for Benfica

As per Opta, against Marseille, Benfica will play a 12th round-trip match against a French club in European competition. The Lisbon club qualified for the next round nine times in the first 11.