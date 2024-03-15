Next Article

West Ham United blanked SC Freiburg in the UEFA Europa League (Photo credit: X/@WestHam)

West Ham United reach UEFA Europa League quarters: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 02:03 am Mar 15, 202402:03 am

What's the story West Ham United blanked SC Freiburg in the UEFA Europa League round of 16 second-leg tie at home. The Hammers came into this contest with a 1-0 deficit. Goals from Lucas Pacqueta, Jarrod Bowen, Aaron Cresswell and Mohammed Kudus helped them win 5-0. West Ham have reached the quarter-finals with a 5-1 aggregate win. Notably, AC Milan, Benfica and Marseille joined West Ham.

West Ham

Biggest win for West Ham in major European competition

As per Opta, the Hammers have recorded their biggest ever win in a major European competition. For just the second time, West Ham scored five times in a major European competition. They beat Real Madrid Castilla 5-0 in 1980. Excluding qualifiers, West Ham have won each of their last 10 matches in major European competition.

Europe

West Ham have enjoyed themselves in Europe

West Ham reached the semis of the Europa League in the 2021-22 season. They lost to eventual winners Eintracht Frankfurt in the semis 3-1 on aggregate. In the 2022-23 season, West Ham played in the UEFA Europa Conference League. Notably, David Moyes's men won the trophy. West Ham ended their 43-year wait for a major trophy as Bowen scored a last-minute goal against Fiorentina.

Bowen

Bowen has scored 18 goals this season

Bowen was massive for Premier League club West Ham against Freiburg. Bowen has scored 18 goals in 36 appearances for West Ham this season in all competitions. He has now equalled his most goals in a single campaign for the Hammers in 15 fewer appearances (18 in 51 games in 2021-22). In addition to his 18 goals, Bowen also owns six assists.

Information

Kudus shines for the Hammers

Kudus scored a brace for West Ham against Freiburg. He now owns 14 goals in 33 matches for West Ham since joining from Ajax in the summer. He owns seven goals for West Ham in the Europa League this season.

Match

West Ham beat sorry Freiburg

Paqueta pulled West Ham 1-1 on aggregate in the tie after just nine minutes as he turned home Tomas Soucek's near-post flick. Bowen scored the second goal in the 32nd minute. After half-time, Cresswell scored his first goal in almost two years as the visiting Frebirg defense allowed him too much space to shoot. Kudus smashed home a brace thereafter.

Information

26th European victory for West Ham in three seasons

West Ham have now recorded an impressive 26 European victories in three successive campaigns under Moyes. As per the BBC, before this run, the Hammers had achieved 25 wins in their history, including in the Intertoto Cup.

Results

Milan, Benfica and Marseille progress

AC Milan, who were demoted from the Champions League, are one of the favorites. After winning the playoffs, Milan beat Slavia Praha 7-3 on aggregate to reach the quarters. They tamed Slavia Praha 3-1 in the second leg. Benfica progressed after a 1-0 win over Rangers (3-2 on aggregate). Marseille lost 3-1 versus Villarreal but earned progression with a 5-3 aggregate score.