RCB registered a six-run victory over MI in the 2024 WPL eliminator (Photo credit: X/@wplt20)

RCB beat MI to reach their maiden WPL final: Stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 11:15 pm Mar 15, 202411:15 pm

What's the story RCB defeated MI in the Eliminator of the 2024 Women's Premier League at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Friday. Notably, this is the first time RCB will play in the WPL final after missing out on the playoffs in the inaugural season. Ellyse Perry's heroics with the bat and the bowlers powered RCB to a five-run win over the reigning champions.

A look at the match summary

Batting first, RCB were reeling at 49/4 before Perry added 35 runs with Sophie Molineux. Later, Perry stitched a 42-run stand with Georgia Wareham. Courtesy of Perry's 66-run knock, RCB posted 135/6. It wasn't a comfortable chase for MI but the 52-run partnership between Harmanpreet Kaur and Amelia Kerr kept them in the hunt. However, they crumbled under pressure and lost by five runs.

A brilliant fifty from Perry

Perry was the lone warrior for RCB as she slammed a 50-ball 66 which allowed her team to post a paltry total of 135/6. This was the Australian all-rounder's second fifty of the ongoing season as she owns 312 runs from eight matches at an average of 62.4. She is the leading run-getter this season as she surpassed Meg Lanning's tally of 308 runs.

Outstanding effort from MI bowlers

MI were exceptional with the ball as they kept chipping away with wickets. The likes of Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt and Saika Ishaque scalped two wickets each. They never allowed RCB to dictate the terms of the match. Matthews and Sciver-Brunt gave away only 18 runs each from their four overs, respectively. While Ishaque went for 27 runs from her three overs.