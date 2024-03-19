Next Article

Islamabad United beat Multan Sultans, claim their third PSL title

By Parth Dhall 01:30 am Mar 19, 202401:30 am

What's the story Islamabad United beat Multan Sultans to claim the 2024 Pakistan Super League (PSL) title in Karachi. Imad Wasim and Naseem Shah helped United chase down 160 after they were reduced to 129/7. Martin Guptill starred with a match-winning fifty. Imad took a historic fifer for United, while Usman Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed played crucial knocks for MS. United have secured their third PSL title.

MS

MS score 159/9 in 20 overs

MS lost Yasir Khan (8/1) and David Willey (14/2) early on after electing to bat first. However, skipper Mohammad Rizwan and Usman took them past 60. The latter went on to slam a fine 40-ball 57 despite losing batting partners. Imad and Shadab Khan struck in quick succession as MS were down to 127/9. However, Iftikhar's blitz (32*) propelled them to 159/9.

IU

United ace thrilling run-chase

IU had a flying start, but lost Colin Munro in the fourth over (26/1). Agha Salman (46/2) and Shadab Khan (55/3) also departed before the 10-over mark. Guptill and Azam then drove United past 100. However, an untimely run-out ended Guptill's stay. The match came down to the wire after IU were reduced to 129/7. Imad and Naseem Shah sealed the deal for them.

Imad

Imad takes 5/23 in four overs

Left-arm spinner Imad shared the new ball with Naseem, who started the proceedings. The former gave United their first breakthrough in the form of Yasir, in the second over. In the same over, he dismissed Willey. Imad removed Johnson Charles before getting rid of Khushdil Shah and Chris Jordan on successive balls. He conceded 23 runs in four overs.

Information

Only bowler with fifer in PSL finals

Imad now has the best bowling figures in the PSL final. He has become the first bowler to record a fifer in this regard. Notably, Imad has registered his maiden five-wicket haul in the tournament.

Usman

Usman slams his third PSL fifty

Usman continued his exploits in the all-important final. He single-handedly carried the Sultans in the innings' first half. He smashed 57 off 40 balls, a knock laced with 7 fours and a maximum. Shadab ended Usman's blistering knock in the 16th over. The latter slammed his third PSL half-century. He raced past 700 runs in Pakistan's premier T20 tournament.

Guptill

A 32-ball 50 from Guptill

Guptill and Munro gave United a solid start in the run-chase. Although the former lost Munro and Salman in quick succession, he continued to tick the scoreboard. IU, who were down to 55/3, were powered by a 47-run stand between Guptill and Azam Khan. Guptill smashed a 32-ball 50 with the help of 4 fours and 3 sixes. It was his third PSL half-century.

Information

Usman completes 400 runs in PSL 2024

With another power-packed knock, Usman became the third batter to complete 400 runs in PSL 2024. He finished the tournament with an incredible average of 107.50. His compatriot Rizwan also touched the 400-run mark in the same innings.