Rashid will be critical to GT's success (Source: X/@IPL)

IPL 2024: Decoding the top all-rounders of Gujarat Titans

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:09 am Mar 16, 202410:09 am

What's the story Gujarat Titans are among the teams to watch out for in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) as the side qualified for the final in the last two seasons. While they tasted glory in their maiden outing in 2022, they lost the title clash to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) last year. Here we look at the key all-rounders in the GT squad.

Rashid

Rashid is GT's ace

Rashid Khan's bowling skills are enough to earn him a spot in any white-ball team XI across the globe. His batting prowess is the icing on the cake. While he boasts 139 IPL wickets, the Afghanistan spinner's economy of 6.66 is the best among bowlers with at least 50 wickets in the competition. He has a batting strike rate of 166.54 in the competition.

Shahrukh

Shahrukh Khan is a proven finisher

Shahrukh Khan of Tamil Nadu has been brilliant as a finisher in domestic cricket. Though he has shown glimpses of his talent in the IPL as well, he has not quite set the mega event on fire. He hence has an IPL strike rate of 134.81. With 17 scalps, the off-spinner was the highest wicket-taker of the 2023 Tamil Nadu Premier League (ER: 6.66).

Omarzai

Expectations are high from Azmatullah Omarzai

Afghanistan's young fast-bowling all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai has made a significant mark in the international arena. He is now aiming to shine in his maiden IPL season. Omarzai, who can bat in the middle order, owns 838 T20 runs at a strike rate of 131.34. The tally includes 75 scalps at an economy of 7.82.

Tewatia

Rahul Tewatia will be critical to GT's chances

Rahul Tewatia aced the finisher's role in GT colors in the last couple of seasons. He has clobbered 304 runs for the franchise at an impressive strike rate of 149.01. Though he has not bowled much for the Titans, the leg-spinner boasts 32 IPL scalps at a decent economy of 7.91. He has bowled just 8.1 wicket-less overs in GT colors.